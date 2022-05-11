“Afternoon Session”: 5 facts about “Mean Girls”

TV Globo shows the romantic comedy “Mean Girls” (2004) in this Wednesday’s “Afternoon Session” (5/11). The film, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, marked an entire generation of teenagers. Here you can find some interesting facts about him!

1. Lindsay Lohan wanted to play Regina George

Regina George, the iconic villain, from “Mean Girls”was the role sought by Lindsay Lohan at the start of production. She wanted to play a different character, and when she read the script, she thought that Regina was the one who would really shine. But the director convinced her to play Cady, the protagonist of the story.

2. Relationship between Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams

The rumor is that Lindsay Lohan felt intimidated by Rachel McAdams behind the scenes of the film. she found Rachel too good, and became insecure. But years later, Rachel said that, in fact, she revered the talent of Lindsay on set. “I looked at her as this seasoned actress, and she had great comedy timing, so natural,” said.

3. Rachel McAdams was 24 at the time of filming

Regina George may be a teenager, but Rachel McAdams he was already 24 years old in 2003, when the film was shot. Lindsay Lohan was 17.

4. Comic vein secured role for Amanda Seyfried

The reports are that Amanda Seyfried auditioned for Regina George, but the director and producers saw a comic streak in her. That’s why they chose her to play goofy Karen.

5. James Franco was almost a part of “Mean Girls”

The actor James Franco almost played the character Aaron Samuels, the popular kid at school fought over by Regina and Cady. But the paper stayed Jonathan Bennett.