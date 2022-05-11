Agreement suspends 485 layoffs at Caoa Chery in Jacareí, says union | Paraiba Valley and Region

The agreement was announced by the union in an assembly with the category on the morning of this Wednesday (11). The proposal is the same as approved by workers last week and provides for five months of layoff and stability until January 2023.

Caoa Chery will lay off employees and suspend production at the Jacareí factory

Caoa Chery employees camp in front of the factory

According to the union, the agreement guarantees the maintenance of 480 employees, whose jobs were threatened by the automaker’s announcement of the suspension of activities at the factory.

The entity informed that the measure will give breath for them to seek support from the public power against the layoffs and suspension of production at the factory.

Sought by g1, Caoa Chery only informed that it is negotiating, but does not confirm the agreement.

Employees of Caoa Chery de Jacareí protest in front of the factory

Caoa Chery announced last week the total suspension of production at the Jacareí factory, with the importation of the models it previously produced, so that the company undergoes a remodeling.

The company’s proposal is to start producing hybrid and electric cars in a new market niche. However, production in Jacareí would only start in 2025.

As a result, all production and part of the administrative sector would be laid off. Since then, unions and employees have protested against the dismissals. Since Friday, employees have been camped out 24 hours a day outside the factory.

Chery opened the factory in Jacareí, the automaker’s first in Brazil, in August 2014 after three years of work and an investment of US$ 400 million. The objective was to increase the participation in the Brazilian market, but the numbers did not take off.

In 2017, Caoa took over half of the operation of the automaker Chery in Brazil. The partnership had the expectation of reversing the failure of sales and targets, imposed by the Chinese multinational, to operate in Brazil.