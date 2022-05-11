Alexandra Daddario defends Leah Jeffries, new Annabeth in the Percy Jackson series

Child actress has been the target of racism after her casting in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 5/11/2022 at 9:05 am – Updated at 9:27 am

Since the announcement made by Disney +, revealing the interpreters of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, the actress Leah Jeffries (“Empire”) – who will live Annabeth Chasand in the new series – has been the target of racism. And besides Rick Riordanauthor of the books, actress Alexandra Daddario also came out in defense of the new one chosen for the role.

“Leah Jeffries is going to be an amazing Annabeth!”declared Daddario on your Twitter account. Check out:

Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!! — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) May 10, 2022

The position of the former interpreter of Annabeth came after Jeffries be the target of racist comments, since she is black and the character in the books of Riordan is described as white. But it wasn’t just her who suffered the hate, her castmate, Aryan Simhadriwho will live the guardian Groverwas also not forgotten.

In his speech in defense of the actors, Rick Riordan stated that he did not prioritize the physical characteristics of the characters in the books, but the personality of each one. The main purpose of the team was to assemble a diverse and inclusive cast. “The response to Leah’s casting was overwhelmingly positive and upbeat, as it should be. Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength. She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be.” stated.

Finally, the author added: “Once you see Leah as Annabeth, she will become exactly the way you imagine Annabeth”.

Walker Scobbell (“The Adam Project”) completes the trio as the title character. Jon Steinberg (“Black Sails”) joins Riordan in the script, while the direction is under the responsibility of James Bobin (“The Muppets”).

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will air on Disney+, but does not yet have a premiere date.

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!