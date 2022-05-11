Alexandra Daddario Supports Percy Jackson Cast

Actress Alexandra Daddario, who played the character Annabeth in the Percy Jackson franchise films, posted on her social media her support for actress Leah Jeffries. The newcomer has been under attack from all sides since her role in the Disney + series was revealed as the famous daughter of Athena, even losing her TikTok account due to an organized action to report furious fans.

In a post on her Twitter, she says that Leah will be a great interpreter of the character. Her statement follows extensive message that Rick Riordan shared yesterday, stating that the geeky audience is embarrassing him by attacking a child just for being different. In fact, this attitude shows that they did not quite understand the message he wanted to convey with his books. Complicated, to say the least.

Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!! — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) May 10, 2022

Percy Jackson and the adventure of Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario was the former interpreter of the character, playing Annabeth in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters. Unfortunately, the franchise was terminated for lack of similarity to the books and now Disney+ follows with a new plan in its series. With Rick Riordan himself participating in the production, fans should cast a vote of confidence and look forward to great material to come.

