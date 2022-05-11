Alupar (ALUP11): 1Q22 corporate profit increases 33.3%, to R$ 431 million

Alupar’s corporate net income ([asset=ALUP11)increasedby333%inthefirstquarterof2022comparedtothesameperiodlastyearreachingR$431millionTheperformancewastheresultofa21%increaseinearningsbeforeinteresttaxesdepreciationandamortization(Ebitda)from21%toR$113billioninthecomparisonbetweentheperiodsNetrevenueinturnfellby20%toR$1280billion[ativo=ALUP11)teveumacréscimode333%noprimeirotrimestrede2022comparadocomigualperíododoanopassadochegandoaR$431milhõesOdesempenhofoiresultadodeumaumentode21%nolucroantesdejurosimpostosdepreciaçõeseamortizações(Ebitdanasiglaeminglês)de21%paraR$113bilhãonacomparaçãoentreosperíodosAreceitalíquidaporsuavezsofreuumaquedade20%paraR$1280bilhão

The company’s regulatory net income, in turn, more than doubled (up 144.2%) compared to the first quarter of 2021, to R$166.9 million.

“The Company’s transmission companies presented a consistent operational performance throughout 1Q22, maintaining physical availability above 99.8%”, states the company’s text, which accompanies the results.

In 1Q22, regulatory net revenue totaled R$546.3 million, 37.6% higher than the R$397.0 million recorded in 1Q21. The increase is attributable to revenue gains at TCC, ESTE and TSM, which entered commercial operations.

Operating expenses totaled R$14.2 million in 1Q22, compared to R$13.4 million in 1Q21.

