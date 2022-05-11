Amanda Seyfried reports harassment from fans at the time of ‘Mean Girls’

The movie ‘Mean Girls’ will turn 18 in 2022 and, in an interview with the May issue of Marie Claire magazine, actress Amanda Seyfried said that living with the fame of the character Karen Smith was not easy.

The artist reported that it was common for men to question whether ‘it would rain’. It is worth remembering that, in the feature film, Karen made the weather forecast with her breasts.

“I was always very disgusted by it,” she says. “I was about 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Seyfried highlighted that, despite the explosion of ‘Mean Girls’, she doesn’t consider herself a ‘super famous’ person and is grateful for that.

“Fame is weird. I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [Não é] a scary peak. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what that means. It means I’m going to do what I love.”

Still on the notability caused by stardom, Seyfried stated that it must be difficult to be a very famous young man.

“It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they need to be safe. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen with my peers. So I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite direction.”