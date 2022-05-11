América-MG beats CSA with 2 goals and advances in the Copa do Brasil







America-MG player Rodriguinho celebrates his goal during a match against CSA at Independência stadium for the Copa do Brasil. Photo: Fernando Moreno / Estadão

THE America-MG qualified for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. This Tuesday, Coelho confirmed his favoritism and won the CSA-AL by 2 to 0, at Arena Independência, with the right to two goals. With that, the aggregate score was 5-0 for the Minas Gerais team, which advances to the next stage.

Now, América-MG returns to focus on Brazilian championship. On Sunday, at 17:30 (Brasília time), the team faces the coritiba out of home. On the other hand, CSA faces Operário on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, for Série B.

The game

América-MG needed just three minutes to open the scoring. After playing on the right side, Índio Ramírez received the ball at the entrance of the area and hit the goal. The Argentine hit the angle, with no chance of defense for Marcelo Carne, and scored the net with a great goal.

The match continued busy and CSA came to answer with Felipe Augusto. In the 21st minute, Gustavo almost extended it to the home team, but Marcelo Carné made a great save.

Coelho even hit the net once again, again with Índio Ramírez, but the referee had already paralyzed the bid for lack of Germán Conti. Thus, the first half ended without other goals.

On the return of the break, CSA invested in the attack in search of a reaction and, in the first minute, Jaílson made a great save to prevent Bruno Mezenga’s equalizing goal.

The visitors returned to danger in the 13th minute, in a free kick by Lucas Marques, who hit the net from the outside. Then, Pedrinho responded to América-MG and narrowly missed expanding.

The chances kept appearing and the one who rocked the net was Coelho. In the 35th minute, Rodriguinho took advantage of the marking and hit with a cavadinha, in the counterfoot of Marcelo Carné to increase the score with another goal.

CSA launched the attack, but could not change the score. End of game and 2-0 win for the home team.