And the boys? Copinha champions have little presence in Palmeiras games | palm trees

The recent absences in a shorter cast, in addition to the highlight of the under-20 team in recent seasons, made Palmeiras open more space for the talents formed in the alviverde base. The next step for the kids is to have more minutes on the field with Abel Ferreira.

For this Wednesday’s game, in Londrina, against Juazeirense, the coach listed five youngsters: right-back Garcia, midfielders Naves (who can also play as a defender), Fabinho and Jhon Jhon, and striker Gabriel Silva.

More news from palm trees:

+ Verdão will have embezzlement against Juazeirense

With maximum strength available for the game that is worth a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Verdão will have changes in the starting lineup because of the absence of Gabriel Veron, Wesley and Piquerez. Other changes may be made due to wear and tear.

1 of 3 Gabriel Menino, Jhon Jhon and Naves during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Gabriel Menino, Jhon Jhon and Naves during Palmeiras training — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

Of the São Paulo Cup champion team in January, most have participated in the day to day of the professional group. Matheus was listed for the FIFA Club World Cup, while Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas, Vanderlan, Pedro Bicalho, Fabinho, Jhon Jhon and Gabriel Silva train and are available on the bench with some frequency.

Highlight of the achievement, Endrick is still waiting to turn 16 to sign his first contract as a professional.

For young people, however, the struggle is still to have greater participation in the field. Giovani is the one who had the most opportunities in 2022: five games, one as a starter. Fabinho, Garcia, Gabriel Silva, Pedro Bicalho and Vanderlan entered the field once, all coming off the bench.

Currently, Palmeiras has 24 athletes in the professional squad – Deyverson is not part of the list because, even though he participates in training, he will no longer be used until the end of the contract, in June.

Of the 21 line athletes, Jailson will be absent for at least six months, which further reduces the coaching staff’s options for the sector.

To face a tight schedule with three competitions, Palmeiras evaluates the market in search of reinforcements in the middle of the season. The club also works to not lose more options.

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

THE podcast ge Palmeiras is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!