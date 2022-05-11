Anfavea celebrates growth in car sales in April; check the numbers

São José dos Campos-SP, May 10, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – A anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) published this Tuesday (10) the balance of vehicle production and celebrated the 0.4% increase compared to the previous month. It’s the Automotive look will talk a little about it.

First, 185,400 cars were produced during the fourth month of the year, despite the holidays. In March, 184,600 vehicles were produced in the country.

However, the index is still below compared to the same period last year. Thus, car production was 2.9% lower than in April 2021. In relation to the first four months of the year, the fall was even greater, at 13.6%.

See next: Learn how to remove scratches from the windshield of the car in a few minutes; easy and cheap

Semiconductors are challenges

Currently, one of the major challenges for the automotive industry is the lack of semiconductors, an essential material for production. And shortages hit the whole world, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and even the war in Ukraine.

Even the new president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, stressed that this prevented an even greater growth in production and sales during this period.

Car sales grow

By the way, speaking of sales, the numbers that Anfavea released also showed growth in April, encouraging a little the market that is still in crisis.

In this case, the month recorded an average sale of 7,750 cars per day, against 6,991 last month, according to official data. Another 147,200 cars were licensed in April, a slight increase of 0.3% compared to March.

See below: Mercedes wins international certificate for autonomous car; check out how it goes

Even so, when compared to last year, April had a drop of 15.9% compared to the same period in 2021. In relation to the first four months of 2021, the total drop was 21.4%.

However, Anfavea points out that, last year, there was still no restriction on production and sale due to the lack of semiconductors.

exports on the rise

Finally, another more encouraging number is that of vehicle exports. In the first three months of this year, the increase was 17.9% compared to the same period last year. In April, the increase was 15.2% compared to March and 32.3% over the same period in 2021.

See next: Learn how to make your car ‘smell again’ with these homemade mixtures