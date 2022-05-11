Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Her Dream Role – And Chooses Surprising Princess (Exclusive Interview) – Movie News

AdoroCinema interviewed actress Anya Taylor-Joy about the Viking epic The Man in the North, directed by Robert Eggers.

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the main stars in Hollywood today and appears as one of the protagonists of The Man in the North, a Viking epic where she opposite Alexander Skarsgård. THE I love cinema exclusively interviewed the actress, who revealed what her dream role is.

The Northman is set in the apex of Landnámsöld (Iceland), when Prince Amleth (Oscar Novak) is about to become a man when his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke), is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). Two decades later, adult Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), now a Viking, attacks Slavic villages. He soon meets a psychic who reminds him of his promise: to save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father.

In an interview with AdoroCinema about O Homem do Norte, Anya Taylor-Joy chose Princess Anastasia as her dream role. “I think the universe always has a way of surprising you by being more inventive than yourself. But I will say that I always loved Anastasia, the animated film. And I think that would be really, really fun to do.” .

Anastasia (1997) is an animation inspired by the real rumors that Princess Anastasia Romanov escaped the murder of her family by Bolshevik troops. In the animation, the sorcerer Rasputin puts a spell on the Romanovs and the young Anastasia disappears when their palace is invaded. Years later, the grand duchess offers a reward for Anastasia’s return. Two Russians, planning to take in an imposter, hold auditions and choose an orphan girl who looks similar to the missing princess. They bring her to Paris for the reward, unaware that she is the real Anastasia.

Anya Taylor-Joy is currently one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, with her work in The Witch, Split, Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. – which earned him his first Golden Globe win –so it is possible that she will fulfill her dream of playing Princess Anastasia eventually.

Early in her career, Anya Taylor-Joy stood out as the protagonist of the acclaimed horror film The Witch, in 2015, directed by Robert Eggers. In O Homem do Norte, the actress returns to her partnership with the director after many years and spoke to AdoroCinema about her evolution in acting since then.

“It was an absolute dream come true to be together again. Because not only are we artistically very connected, we also live our lives together, he’s my great friend, my family. So it was lovely to go to work with my family again. But secondly, I didn’t realize how much of myself as a performer came from that first experience until I stepped back on his set and said, ‘Oh, that’s why I am the way I am.’ It set the tone for every movie I’ve done since and yes, it’s really, really cool to look back on. And thank God we did a good job in those six years.”

the man of the north opens in Brazilian cinemas on May 12.