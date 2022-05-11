Araraquara records death of a 69-year-old by Covid-19, after 43 days without deaths from the disease | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

Araraquara (SP) recorded one death by Covid-19 this Wednesday (11), after staying 43 days without deaths caused by the disease. The victim is a 69 years old who had comorbidities and had been hospitalized in the private network since May 3.

The municipality adds 681 deaths by Covid-19. The last one had been registered on March 28.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Deaths by Covid-19 per month in Araraquara Source: City Hall

This Wednesday, 250 more cases were recorded of Covid-19, equivalent to 25.02% of 999 samples analyzed from symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Considering only the symptomatic who sought health services, this percentage rises to 33.42%.

READ MORE: In second week of high, cases of Covid-19 in the region increase 28% and exceed 2,400

Araraquara sum 66,981 cases throughout the pandemic. Of this total, 509 remain in quarantine and 65,791 have already left.

In May, 1,693 infections have already been confirmedis more than was recorded in the entire months of March and April (see chart below).

Record of Covid-19 cases in Araraquara by month Source: City Hall

There are 13 patients hospitalized with the disease, 10 of which are in the ward – 9 confirmed and 1 suspected – and 3 in ICU – 2 confirmed and 1 suspected. Only one of these patients is not from Araraquara and is a resident of Dourado.

The city has an occupancy rate of 29% of infirmary beds and 16% of ICU beds, including public and private beds.

2 of 2 Araraquara maintains vaccination against Covid-19 — Photo: Araraquara City Hall/Disclosure Araraquara maintains vaccination against Covid-19 — Photo: Araraquara City Hall/Disclosure

Araraquara has already applied 584,822 doses of vaccine against Covid-19, as follows:

219,551 of the first dose,

213,745 of the second dose or single dose,

151,526 of third dose.

See vaccination locations and times:

Children from 5 years to 11 years – Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm, at the health units of Jardim Iguatemi, Melhado, Adalberto Roxo, Hortências, Jardim América and Sesa.

– Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm, at the health units of Jardim Iguatemi, Melhado, Adalberto Roxo, Hortências, Jardim América and Sesa. adult audience – from Monday to Saturday at the Cear drive thru, from 8 am to 4 pm; and from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm, at the health units of Vila Xavier, Jardim Iedda, Selmi Dei I, Vale do Sol, Bueno de Andrade, Assentamento Bela Vista and the Sesa unit.

– from Monday to Saturday at the Cear drive thru, from 8 am to 4 pm; and from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm, at the health units of Vila Xavier, Jardim Iedda, Selmi Dei I, Vale do Sol, Bueno de Andrade, Assentamento Bela Vista and the Sesa unit. 4th dose for seniors 60 years and older – is being applied in all adult vaccination centers. Also remembering that this same age group can also take the flu vaccine.

– is being applied in all adult vaccination centers. Also remembering that this same age group can also take the flu vaccine. 3rd dose in immunosuppressed adolescents aged 12 to 17 years – in all adult vaccination centers.