Are artificial nails a health risk? Find out the truth about this trend that is here to stay

Porto Seguro, May 11, 2022, by Daniela Mattos – See if artificial nails may pose a risk to your health. Learn what care you should have in relation to this aesthetic procedure. Also, check out how to identify when the nail is sick or damaged.

Whether false, gel or fiberglass, the truth is that they are at their peak and please the ladies. This is because they offer numerous advantages over traditional ones. However, much has been speculated about possible health problems that they can cause. That’s why we’re going to show you here at AgroNews, what precautions to take with artificial nails you must have.

Learn about the care we should take when applying artificial nails

First, you should make sure your nails are healthy. According to Thais Manarini, from Saúde Abril, on August 7, 2019, you need to make sure that there is no type of allergic, inflammatory or pathological process, such as psoriasis, for example, before application. Also, please note that you are not allergic to any component of the application process.

The second concern should be with the chosen professional, because the consequences of a bad service are terrible. Therefore, nails need to be sanitized and in and built correctly. This is because, when there is detachment, it favors the proliferation of fungi and bacteria. So, if this happens to you, look for your nail designer to have it removed as soon as possible.

What are the advantages of artificial nail?

Despite being more expensive, it offers greater durability and resistance. Unlike traditional nails, these can last 30 days without even peeling the enamel. Therefore, for people who do housework (which usually make their nails look ugly), this type of application is the solution to always having beautiful nails.

However, according to the Terra website, on March 6, 2013, the use of sunscreen on the hands is recommended, due to the use of Ultra Violet rays to dry the gel. In this way, you minimize possible side effects, such as premature aging in this part of the body, but do not eliminate it.

Now that you know what to use artificial nails, whatever it is, does not harm your health, as long as it is done by a good professional and that you have all the necessary care. Therefore, at the slightest sign of coloring or different appearance on natural nails, treat this problem first, before putting them back on. Also, never remove the prosthesis on your own, this can harm the nail, leave that to the professional who made it.

