“Around €8 to 10 million”; Palmeiras fans ‘go crazy’ after information from André Hernan

There is no doubt that the palm trees currently has a high quality cast, so much so that it has already won 2 titles in these first 5 months of the year and is considered a favorite for all the other competitions it is playing this season. The team led by Abel Ferreira has only been lacking in the Brasileirão, but is left in the Libertadores.

Regardless of this situation, the board continues to be constantly charged by the Palmeiras, who follow the line of the technical commission and ask for the hiring of a striker. After accumulating several failures in recent negotiations, criticism from the stands has been piling up, but the next transfer window promises news.

According to exclusive information from the journalist André HernanVerdão is again behind Taty Castellanos, which is linked to the MLS’s New York City. After unsuccessful attempts by the Argentine, the new negotiations should be around 8 to 10 million euros, that is, R$ 43 to 54 million at the current price.

This amount, for example, is practically half of what was offered to Flamengo by Pedro, who was treated as the 1st option to assume the shirt 9 alviverde. In 2022, the gringo collects great numbers in the United States: he played 14 games, with 9 goals and 4 assists, that is, he practically has a direct participation in goals in each match played.

In the comments of the publication made by the aforementioned source, Palmeiras fans rallied and made both positive and negative comments, with some wishing the signing would succeed this time around. It is worth remembering that an athlete who works in the role has been asked by Abel Ferreira for a long time, putting pressure on the board behind the scenes.