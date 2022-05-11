Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus expected to leave Manchester City next season | english football

Striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, is expected to leave Manchester City next season. With a contract until June 2023, the player is currently considering a transfer and has received offers from major European clubs. At the moment, Arsenal are the most interested and are seen with good eyes by the Brazilian.

City’s departure was considered even before the announcement of Haaland’s signing by Guardiola’s team. Arsenal, owned by sporting director Edu Gaspar, are in talks with Gabriel. The relationship he has with the former CBF manager is an asset for the London team.

Staying in the Premier League is well evaluated by the striker, who is used to the league, where the former Palmeiras has been for five and a half years. Other big clubs in England also sounded out.

However, the Brazilian still listens to other offers. With good performances in the last month, Gabriel Jesus should return to Tite’s squad for the Brazilian team’s friendlies in June and will wait for the end of the current season to make a decision.

Gabriel has 13 goals and 11 assists in 39 games for Manchester City this season. In the last five matches, he has scored six goals and scored one assist. In total, Jesus has 95 goals in 234 games for the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola’s side still face Wolverhampton, West Ham and Aston Villa in an attempt to confirm their fourth Premier League title in the last five years. In all of them, Gabriel was present.