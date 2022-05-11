Sports

Aston Villa agrees with Philippe Coutinho and is close to buying the midfielder, says journalist

Philippe Coutinho is very close to being bought permanently by Aston Villa. This Tuesday (10), journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that the Brazilian accepted the contract proposal made by the English club and is now awaiting a definition from Barcelona to know if he will continue in Birmingham.

The expectation of the English press is that the managers of Aston Villa will meet with the direction of Barcelona in the next few days to define the deal. The English will have to pay 20 million euros (R$ 110 million at the current price) to finalize the acquisition of Coutinho.

Villans coach, Steven Gerrard, has already made several statements that he intends to keep Coutinho in the team and praised the Brazilian. Since the midfielder’s arrival in January this year, the coach has valued the player’s work, who has become one of the team’s main players in the Premier League.

In all, Coutinho played 15 matches for Aston Villa, scoring four goals and distributing three assists. The good performances made the player be remembered by coach Tite and have opportunities in the Brazilian team again.


