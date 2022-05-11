At Johnny Depp’s trial, Amber Heard forced a tear – 05/11/2022 – Fernanda Torres

“And all this for nothing! For Hecuba! What is Hecuba to him, or he to Hecuba, that he weeps like this for her?”, “Hamlet”, act two, scene three.

Shakespeare knew. The actor’s tear has a very high market value.

For the interpreter, it is not enough, of course, to pour it without taking into account the character. There are cases, physiological phenomena that break down with impressive ease, but don’t convince someone else’s skin. And there are also those who convince, but do not cry.

You can simulate a grimace, a disdain, a deep joy or accumulated anger without great technical juggling. Science attests that the fake smile doesn’t trigger all the facial muscles tensed by the frank, but the difference is imperceptible to the average viewer.

The tear, however, is the concrete miracle of feeling, secretion of millions of synaptic circuits, memories dug in time, which end up producing a mixture of water and mineral salts, excreted through the tear duct. The tear is the physical proof of emotion. Either you take care of it, or you don’t.

In Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”, the racist mother-in-law hypnotizes the would-be son-in-law by swirling a teaspoon of coffee in her cup. A car, a long shot without any tricks or cuts, advances slowly, in the direction of Daniel Kaluuya. As the lens gets closer, his eyes water until they burst into uncontrolled crying.

Certainly, the racism that the film deals with was one of the triggers that led the actor to reach that abysmal state of fear and fragility, but I suspect not only that. The shot is a haunting x-ray of Kaluuya’s soul and made history.

The final close-up of Federico Fellini’s “Nights of Cabiria” is another tearful sublime moment of the seventh art. After suffering the devil, Giulietta Masina walks through the dark park and, without warning, breaks through the fourth wall, looks at us with very moist eyes and… smiles with innocence intact.

I make this long introduction about crying in the arts, perhaps to hide the shame of the real reason for the chronicle. I proudly admit to being addicted to the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, broadcast live on the internet.

Amber lacks her ex-spouse’s charisma and appears to have forged evidence to blackmail him into the separation. She says, however, in favor of the girl, the difficult coexistence with a man older and more powerful than her, a confessed addict of alcohol and drugs.

As there are two actors, the theatrical character of the court is imposed.

Jack Sparrow’s horse was Jack Sparrow in the clashes. Mysterious, ironic and seductive, Depp toasted the jury with a compilation of his best screen moments. Invested in the dignity of crazy people, the star confirmed the use and abuse of licit and illicit substances, swearing, in the middle of MeToo era, to be a victim of the slander and aggression of an opportunistic depressive maniac.

Then came Amber’s turn to narrate her version of the troubled, and short, marriage, lived between paradise islands in the Bahamas, mansions in Australia, rehabs in the Caribbean and cinematic penthouses in Los Angeles. A life comparable to that of the Olympian gods, irresistible to the voyeurism of mortals like me.

Quizombas involve vomiting, howling, drinking and cursing; mutual espionage, betrayals, alleged cocaine searches and rape with a bottle of vodka; in addition to a severed finger of his and a poop of hers, left on the couple’s bed. A bewildering mix of human misery and unheard-of privileges.

Describing the sadness that hit her, as she was pushed violently against the floor, Amber detailed the beautiful waxed wood floor of the living room, the “L” shaped bar and her beautiful private painting studio, where, out of revenge, Depp covered the amateur artist’s paintings with black paint.

The problem with the defendant’s testimony is that the role of loving wife requires tears. Soap opera girl has to cry. And she tried very hard, pulled where she could, but nothing came out. Accused of falsehood on the networks, she returned under pressure the next day.

Once again, the choked meow of the voice, the crease in the eyebrows and none of the material proof of the feeling. And behold, when detailing a fit of fury from the ex, Amber vented: “I didn’t recognize him anymore!”.

The phrase triggered self-pity and the cry sprang up shyly. Afraid of losing the thread, she repeated the motto two or three times, until she squeezed a few convincing drops. As an actress, I recognized the process right away.

Won the demand, Amber turned another, relaxed general. She had given an account of a performance of US$ 50 million, amount of the action brought by the current disaffection.

That’s what I say, the tear has an inestimable market value.