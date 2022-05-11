Athletico vs Tocantinópolis: Pablo misses an unbelievable goal in the small area, but he redeems himself and becomes disenchanted; watch | athletico-pr

the attacker Pablo missed an unbelievable goal, right at the beginning of the match between Athletico and Tocantinópolis , this Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, for the return game of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Afterwards, he redeemed himself and hit the net twice.

At 3 minutes, Cuello gave Abner a great pass in the area. The side crossed low and Pablo, alone, pierced the ball in the small area.

Technical sheet: Athletico vs Tocantinópolis

At the end of the first stage, Pablo was disenchanted. He took advantage of the error in the exit of the ball, fixed it and kicked low to score. At the celebration, he made the traditional gesture to get the “zica out of the body”.

– I was looking for that goal. Difficult day for me and family, I lost a very dear and close uncle. This goal is for my whole family – he said at halftime.

At 44 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the area by Pablo do Athletico-PR against Tocantinópolis-TO

More news from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Pablo now has 13 games and four goals on his return to Hurricane. The striker has not scored since April 20, precisely against Tocantinópolis, in the 5-2 rout.

The player became a reserve for the season and had not played for 14 days. The last game took place against Libertad, for Libertadores, on April 26. Pablo was not used against América-MG and Ceará, in addition to being absent against The Strongest for testing positive for Covid-19.

1 of 1 Athletico Tocantinópolis Pablo — Photo: Reproduction/SporTV Athletico Tocantinópolis Pablo — Photo: Reproduction/SporTV