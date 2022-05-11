Atlético-MG protests and claims that the complaint against Hulk in the STJD was “strange” and “with a desire to harm” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG raised the tone on the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) regarding the trial of Hulk for an alleged aggression in the match against Coritiba, for the third round of the Brazilian. The club classified the complaint as “strange” and stated that it “was clearly motivated by a desire to harm” Galo.

The club said it received with perplexity the news of the trial, which will take place on 18 May. The Galo striker was denounced in article 254-A “practicing physical aggression during the match”.

Hulk could receive from four to 12 games of suspension, if the auditors consider that there was aggression on the part of the Atletico striker.

– It is inadmissible that an unfortunate post by a rival athlete, on a social network, can motivate a complaint by a STJD prosecutor. The denunciation would already be absurd in any qualification, let alone physical aggression. On the field, even with the presence of a video referee, the bid was analyzed and the player punished with a yellow card – argued Atlético.

The club also criticized the speed of the STJD in the case and claims that there was not “the same interest and agility” when Atlético’s bus was stoned in Curitiba, in the decision of the Copa do Brasil, in December 2021.

Forward Hulk during Atlético-MG x Coritiba

The body, for inexplicable reasons, simply missed the deadline to file the complaint – criticized Atlético.

Atletico, finally, stated that “it will not silently accept bizarre initiatives like these and will do everything possible to reverse them, as well as prevent personal motivations from tarnishing national competitions again.”

Premiere Brasileirão banner

The move took place during the match against Coritiba, at Independência. In the 22nd minute of the second half, Hulk loses the ball dispute from midfielder Willian Farias and ends up kicking out of reach of the ball, hitting the opponent. In the summary of the game, referee Savio Pereira Sampaio signaled a yellow card with the justification: “Giving an entry against an opponent in a reckless way in the dispute for the ball”.

Hulk’s yellow card had been his first in the Brazilian Championship. He has already accumulated three (he was also warned against Goiás and América-MG), and is suspended for the Bragantino x Atlético-MG duel, this Wednesday, in Bragança Paulista, in an early game of the 7th round.

Atlético received with perplexity the news that the athlete Hulk will be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), for the bid that took place in the match against Coritiba, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

It is unacceptable that the STJD Prosecutor’s Office, which must strive for exemption and impartiality, has lent itself to the role of making such a complaint, offered by Mr. Rafael Bozzano, clearly motivated by a desire to harm Clube Atlético Mineiro.

It is unacceptable that an unfortunate post by a rival athlete, on a social network, can motivate a complaint by a prosecutor of the STJD.

The denunciation would already be absurd in any qualification, let alone physical aggression. On the field, even with the presence of a video referee, the bid was analyzed and the player punished with a yellow card.

By the way, the same interest and agility were not seen when the Atlético bus was stoned in Curitiba, in the decision of the Brazil’s Cupin December 2021 (a very serious fact of which the STJD Attorney’s Office is fully aware), when the body, for inexplicable reasons, simply missed the deadline to file the complaint.

Atlético will not silently accept bizarre initiatives like these and will do everything possible to reverse them, as well as prevent personal motivations from tainting national competitions again.

