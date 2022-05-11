Atlético-MG releases official note and regrets STJD’s complaint to Hulk

Forward do Galo may face 4 to 12 games of suspension if convicted by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) court.

In the third round of Brazilian championshipin which the Atlético-MG drew 2-2 with Coritiba at Independência, there was a lot of criticism of the referee for not having expelled the striker Hulk, after he kicked the “intimate parts” of midfielder William Freitas, from Coritiba. He will be judged by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) and may face 4 to 12 games of suspension if convicted.

This Wednesday (11), Atlético-MG expressed itself, through an official note, repudiating the STJD’s complaint: “It is unacceptable that the STJD Prosecutor’s Office, which must strive for exemption and impartiality, has lent itself to the role of making such a complaint, offered by Mr. Rafael Bozzano, clearly motivated by a desire to harm Clube Atlético Mineiro”.

A possible absence of Hulk could make it difficult for Atlético-MG in the Brazilian Championship. After beating Internacional and Athletico Paranaense in the first two rounds, Galo stumbled in the other three matches, yielding draws against Coritiba and Goiás and losing the classic against América-MG.

Hulk is not the only one who can be punished by the STJD

In the same third round, coach Rogério Ceni was sent off in the 1-1 draw between RB Bragantino and São Paulo, at Nabi Abi Chedid. The commander can get up to 16 games of suspension for offenses against refereeing. He was left out of Tricolor’s victory over Santos, on May 2nd.