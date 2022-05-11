Atlético: without defender and striker, club discloses related for game against Bragantino – Rádio Itatiaia



Guga and Nacho listen to instructions from coach Antonio Mohamed during training in Cidade do Galo



With absences, Atlético released the list of related parties for the match against Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday, at 20:30, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, for the seventh round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Diego Godín and striker Hulk are out of the trip to Bragança Paulista.

Godín remains on the sidelines doing muscle strengthening work. It will be the third consecutive match that the Uruguayan will be absent. The defender had not been listed in Galo’s two matches against América (by Libertadores and Brasileirão).

Hulk, on the other hand, is missing because he took the third yellow card in the 2-1 defeat to América, last Saturday (7), at Independência, for the Brasileirão.

Spared against Coelho on account of muscle fatigue, Eduardo Sasha was listed and should be Hulk’s replacement in the duel against Bragantino.

Right-back Mariano (thigh swelling) and forward Eduardo Vargas (thigh injury) are still missing.

Without winning for three games in the Brasileirão, Atlético seeks to resume the path of victories. After the recent setbacks (two draws and one defeat), the alvinegro team dropped to seventh position, with eight points, the same score as Bragantino, which occupies fifth place for having better goal difference.

See the list of Atletico players listed for the match against Bragantino:

