Attention! Covid-19 transmission rate remains high and reaches 1.12 in DF

posted on 05/09/2022 18:15



(credit: Pablo Giovanni/CB/DA Press)

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus rose for the seventh day in a row and reached the index of 1.12 this Monday (9/5). According to information from the Epidemiological Bulletin, released by the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF), the viral index has not exceeded this value since February 11, when it marked 1.22.

The number is worrying, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), because when the rate is above 1, it confirms that the pandemic is out of control. The index means that a group of 100 people can infect another 112.

In the most recent bulletin, published at 5 pm this Monday (9/5), the folder also reported two deaths due to covid-19. The two victims were male, between 70 and 79 years old and residing in the Federal District. So far, 11,662 citizens have died in the country’s capital since the start of the pandemic.

new cases

Regarding those infected, 309 new positive cases were recorded counting the weekend and this Monday (9/5). In this way, the total number of people infected in the federal capital reached 697,821.

In addition, the secretariat accounts that more than 621 thousand are residents of the DF, 36 thousand from Goiás, 9 thousand from other states and 30 thousand are under investigation. It is worth mentioning that the document is published only on working days.

Regarding the moving averages, infections are at 194, which represents a drop of 6% compared to 14 days ago, indicating stability. The moving average of deaths is at 2 — this represents a drop of 57%, compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.