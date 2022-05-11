‘Avatar 2’ teaser has extraordinary number of views in 24 hours

teaser of ‘avatar 2‘ has an extraordinary number of views in 24 hours, beating all the latest movies from Star Wars.

According to an overview of The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer reached 148.6 million views in its first day online. Of these, 23 million are in China alone.

It is worth remembering that the teaser of ‘avatar 2‘, when released on YouTube and other social networks, was nothing new, as it began to be shown in the ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness‘ before. That makes this number even more impressive.

By comparison, in the “teaser” category, this is the second most watched in 24-hour history, behind only ‘fast and furious 9‘, which had 2021.7 million views.

Avatar hit theaters in 2009 and, despite its astronomical success, it took almost a decade to develop the sequels.

Avatar: The Way of Water has direction of James Cameron and is slated to debut on December 15th.

The cast has Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and David Thewlis.

According to a report by the BBCthe other sequels will have their respective titles Avatar – The Seed bearer (Avatar: Seed Bearer), Avatar – The Tulkun Rider (Avatar: The Knight of Tulkun) and Avatar – The Quest for Eywa (Avatar: The Search for Eywa).