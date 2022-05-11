Azuriz 1 (3) x (4) 1 Bahia: watch the best moments and goals from the 3rd round match of the Copa do Brasil | Bahia

It was more difficult than the fans imagined, but Bahia is qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor needed to go to the lime mark to eliminate Azuriz after the teams drew 1-1 in the match played at Os Pioneiros Stadium, in Pato Branco, on Tuesday night. Watch the best moments of the match in the video above .

1 of 2 Marcelo Ryan celebrates Bahia’s goal over Azuriz — Photo: Bruno Queiroz/EC Bahia Marcelo Ryan celebrates Bahia’s goal over Azuriz — Photo: Bruno Queiroz/EC Bahia

The hosts started better and opened the scoring after ten minutes. Wenderson kicked from outside the area and had the collaboration of Danilo Fernandes to swing the nets.

In the second half, the ‘favor’ was returned by Caio, Azuriz’s goalkeeper.

He flattened back a shot by Djalma and made life easier for Marcelo Ryan, who just pushed the ball to the back of the net and left everything the same. Watch the goals of the game in the video below.

The goals of Azuriz 1 (3) x (4) 1 Bahia, for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022

At the lime mark, Marco Antônio stopped in Caio, but Igor Bosel and Lucas Vieira hit the post. The final balance was a 4-3 in the penalty shootout that qualified Tricolor for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.