Azuriz vs Bahia LIVE (1-0) | 05/10/2022

21:493 minutes ago

2Q/12′

Bahia plays ball in the area, Rezende tries to reach it. But goalkeeper Caio punches the ball and throws it away.

21:475 minutes ago

2Q/11′

Launch in the area for Berguinho, who tries to advance the ball, but Luiz Otávio arrives making the cut.

21:438 minutes ago

2Q/08′

Bahia takes a corner, but Azuriz’s defense pushes away.

21:4110 minutes ago

2Q/06′ Yellow card 🟨

Luiz Otávio do Bahia takes a card for complaints.

21:4110 minutes ago

2Q/05′

Bahia players complain that Wellisson is taking a long time to take another corner.

21:3912 minutes ago

2Q/04′

Corner for Azuriz, Wellisson sends the ball to the area, but Danilo Fernandes pushes away.

21:3813 minutes ago

2Q/02′

Daniel takes a long shot, but goes outside.

21:3813 minutes ago

2Q/01

Danilo Fernandes and Robinho have a disagreement, but the game goes on.

21:3616 minutes ago

2T/00′ Second half begins

Bahia gives the start and the ball rolls to the second stage.

21:35 16 minutes ago

⏱’ Substitution in Bahia

21:3318 minutes ago

⏱’

Teams returning to the field for the second half.

21:20 32 minutes ago

1Q/47′ End of the first half

21:17 34 minutes ago

1T/45′

+ 2 minutes of stoppage time.

21:16 35 minutes ago

1T/44′

Davó tries to start the attack, but defender Guarapuava did well in the tackle and steals the ball.

21:14 37 minutes ago

1T/42′

Luiz Otávio risks from far away, the ball passes far from the goal. Goal kick for Azuriz.

21:13 38 minutes ago

1Q/41′

Jamerson crosses with danger, but Luiz Otávio was there to push away.

21:11 41 minutes ago

1Q/39′

Ignacio tries to pass in depth, but it doesn’t go to anyone and the ball goes to the baseline. Goal kick for Caio to hit.

21:08 43 minutes ago

1T/36′

Wellisson throws a beautiful hat and is fouled in sequence.

21:06 an hour ago

1T/34′

Rezende risks bomb from afar, but the ball goes out.

21:06 an hour ago

1Q/33′

Matheus Davó thinks a good pass for Marco Antônio, the number 7 kicks, but it is blocked and the ball is calm for the goalkeeper Caio.

21:04 an hour ago

1T/32′

Robinho crosses into the area, but defender Luiz Otávio pushes away.

21:03 an hour ago

1Q/31′

Davó tries a placed kick, the ball passes dangerously to the right side of Caio’s goal and goes out.

21:02 an hour ago

1Q/30′

What a defense! Matheus Davó, comes face to face with Caio, but Azuriz’s archer takes the best and makes a beautiful save. Saving the Blue Jackdaw.

21:00 an hour ago

1T/27′ ON THE BEAM!

Wellisson takes a direct free kick from the right side. The ball goes steady and explodes on Danilo Fernandes’ crossbar. Azuriz tries to take advantage of the rebound, but the Bahia defense pushes away.

20:58 an hour ago

1Q/26′ Yellow card 🟨

Rezende receives a card after fouling Robinho, killing Azuriz’s counterattack.

20:57 an hour ago

1T/25′

Bahia tries with Luiz Otavio’s header, but the ball passes to the right of Caio’s goal.

20:54 an hour ago

1Q/22′

Wellisson hits a free-kick, but Danilo Fernandes leaves the goal safe and keeps the ball.

20:51 an hour ago

1Q/19′

JP wins the dispute inside the area, tries to finish, but Danilo Fernandes leaves the goal well and makes a great defense, avoiding Gralha’s second.

20:50 an hour ago

1Q/17′

Jamerson attacks from the left, tries to cross hard, Bahia’s defense pulls away for a corner. Azuriz’s team asked for a hand touch from the Bahian defender, but nothing marked by the arbitration.

20:47 an hour ago

1Q/15′

Bahia takes a free kick from the midfielder into the area, but the ball passes strong and goes to the bottom line.

20:47 an hour ago

1Q/14′

Berguinho makes a nice move inside the area, passes to Wellisson, who ends up puncturing and losing the opportunity to widen.

20:45 an hour ago

1Q/13′

Bahia takes a free-kick on the left, but Caio again defends firmly and keeps the ball.

20:43 an hour ago

1Q/10′ AZURIZ GOOOOL

AND WHAT A GOAL! Wanderson took the ball in the middle, nobody touched it and the midfielder finishes in the drawer, hitting a beautiful kick, with no chance for Danilo Fernandes. 1 to 0 for the Blue Jackdaw.

20:39 an hour ago

1Q/07′

Jacaré finishes from afar. Caio defended in two halves and kept the ball.

20:38 an hour ago

1Q/06′

Berguinho takes a corner, Robinho climbs higher than everyone else, to finish with a header. Danilo Fernandes just watches the ball pass close to the crossbar and go out.

20:37 an hour ago

1Q/06′

Bosel tries to cross, but Bahia’s defense pushes away for a corner.

20:35 an hour ago

1Q/04′

Douglas Borel takes it to the back and gets a corner for Tricolor.

20:35 an hour ago

1Q/03′

The teams’ excess will is resulting in fouls at the beginning of the match.

20:34 an hour ago

1Q/02′

Game caught! In two minutes of game the two teams show a lot of will, with debts and strong entries.

20:32 an hour ago

1Q/00′

Berguinho receives a free-kick at the bottom, tries to cross. But the flag caught the attacker’s irregular position.

20:31 an hour ago

1T/00′ The game begins!

The ball rolls at Os Pioneiros stadium, Azuriz gives the start.

20:29 an hour ago

⏱’

Hot climate! After statements by Guto Ferreira before the match, when he said that the lights of the Os Pioneiros stadium looked like nightclub lights. The Azuriz fans are picking on the Bahia commander tonight, with screams and provocative posters.

20:27 an hour ago

⏱’

Performance of the Paraná state anthem.

20:24 an hour ago

⏱’

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

20:22 an hour ago

⏱’

Teams profiled to enter the field.

20:10 2 hours ago

⏱’

Teams are finishing the warm-up on the pitch. In 20 minutes the ball rolls at Os Pioneiros stadium.

19:422 hours ago

Scaled Steel Tricolor!

19:362 hours ago

Jackdaw climbed!

19:232 hours ago

Historic day in Pato Branco

08:23 13 hours ago

When is the Azuriz vs Bahia game and how to follow LIVE?

08:18 14 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Azuriz vs Bahia and live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Azuriz vs Bahia will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

08:13 14 hours ago

Arbitration

08:08 14 hours ago

Bahia likely lineup

08:03 14 hours ago

Azuriz likely lineup

07:58 14 hours ago

Coming to the competition now

Bahia was champion of the 2021 Northeast Cup, and this gave them the right to enter the third phase of the competition only now. So until now, the only game of the Squadron in the competition was the 0-0 draw against Azuriz in the first game.

07:53 14 hours ago

Azuriz’s campaign in the competition

07:48 14 hours ago

How does the Steel Tricolor come?

Interestingly, Bahia has a record of results identical to their opponents in the Copa do Brasil. The Bahian team also played four times (but in Serie B), and managed to win two, one defeat and one draw.

07:43 14 hours ago

How’s the Grail coming?

After having achieved a result considered positive in the first leg of the confrontation, away from home by 0 to 0, Azuriz made four matches for Série D of the Brazilian Championship. In this period, Fabiano Daitx’s men accumulated two victories, one defeat and one draw.

07:38 14 hours ago

Vacancy for the round of 16

Azuriz-PR and Bahia, faced each other this Tuesday (10), at Os Pioneiros stadium, at 20:30 (Brasília), third phase of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the spot for the round of 16, the team that passes the stage will take good money to the group’s coffers. With the tie at 0 to 0 in the first leg, any simple victory of both teams, classify them, in case of a tie, the dispute will be decided on penalties.

07:33 14 hours ago

Welcome!

