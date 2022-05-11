Azuriz vs Bahia LIVE (1-0) | 05/10/2022

Bahia plays ball in the area, Rezende tries to reach it. But goalkeeper Caio punches the ball and throws it away.

Launch in the area for Berguinho, who tries to advance the ball, but Luiz Otávio arrives making the cut.

Bahia takes a corner, but Azuriz’s defense pushes away.

Luiz Otávio do Bahia takes a card for complaints.

Bahia players complain that Wellisson is taking a long time to take another corner.

Corner for Azuriz, Wellisson sends the ball to the area, but Danilo Fernandes pushes away.

Daniel takes a long shot, but goes outside.

Danilo Fernandes and Robinho have a disagreement, but the game goes on.

Bahia gives the start and the ball rolls to the second stage.

Teams returning to the field for the second half.

+ 2 minutes of stoppage time.

Davó tries to start the attack, but defender Guarapuava did well in the tackle and steals the ball.

Luiz Otávio risks from far away, the ball passes far from the goal. Goal kick for Azuriz.

Jamerson crosses with danger, but Luiz Otávio was there to push away.

Ignacio tries to pass in depth, but it doesn’t go to anyone and the ball goes to the baseline. Goal kick for Caio to hit.

Wellisson throws a beautiful hat and is fouled in sequence.

Rezende risks bomb from afar, but the ball goes out.

Matheus Davó thinks a good pass for Marco Antônio, the number 7 kicks, but it is blocked and the ball is calm for the goalkeeper Caio.

Robinho crosses into the area, but defender Luiz Otávio pushes away.

Davó tries a placed kick, the ball passes dangerously to the right side of Caio’s goal and goes out.

What a defense! Matheus Davó, comes face to face with Caio, but Azuriz’s archer takes the best and makes a beautiful save. Saving the Blue Jackdaw.

Wellisson takes a direct free kick from the right side. The ball goes steady and explodes on Danilo Fernandes’ crossbar. Azuriz tries to take advantage of the rebound, but the Bahia defense pushes away.

Rezende receives a card after fouling Robinho, killing Azuriz’s counterattack.

Bahia tries with Luiz Otavio’s header, but the ball passes to the right of Caio’s goal.

Wellisson hits a free-kick, but Danilo Fernandes leaves the goal safe and keeps the ball.

JP wins the dispute inside the area, tries to finish, but Danilo Fernandes leaves the goal well and makes a great defense, avoiding Gralha’s second.

Jamerson attacks from the left, tries to cross hard, Bahia’s defense pulls away for a corner. Azuriz’s team asked for a hand touch from the Bahian defender, but nothing marked by the arbitration.

Bahia takes a free kick from the midfielder into the area, but the ball passes strong and goes to the bottom line.

Berguinho makes a nice move inside the area, passes to Wellisson, who ends up puncturing and losing the opportunity to widen.

Bahia takes a free-kick on the left, but Caio again defends firmly and keeps the ball.

AND WHAT A GOAL! Wanderson took the ball in the middle, nobody touched it and the midfielder finishes in the drawer, hitting a beautiful kick, with no chance for Danilo Fernandes. 1 to 0 for the Blue Jackdaw.

Jacaré finishes from afar. Caio defended in two halves and kept the ball.

Berguinho takes a corner, Robinho climbs higher than everyone else, to finish with a header. Danilo Fernandes just watches the ball pass close to the crossbar and go out.

Bosel tries to cross, but Bahia’s defense pushes away for a corner.

Douglas Borel takes it to the back and gets a corner for Tricolor.

The teams’ excess will is resulting in fouls at the beginning of the match.

Game caught! In two minutes of game the two teams show a lot of will, with debts and strong entries.

Berguinho receives a free-kick at the bottom, tries to cross. But the flag caught the attacker’s irregular position.

The ball rolls at Os Pioneiros stadium, Azuriz gives the start.

Hot climate! After statements by Guto Ferreira before the match, when he said that the lights of the Os Pioneiros stadium looked like nightclub lights. The Azuriz fans are picking on the Bahia commander tonight, with screams and provocative posters.

Performance of the Paraná state anthem.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams profiled to enter the field.

Teams are finishing the warm-up on the pitch. In 20 minutes the ball rolls at Os Pioneiros stadium.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Azuriz vs Bahia will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

Bahia was champion of the 2021 Northeast Cup, and this gave them the right to enter the third phase of the competition only now. So until now, the only game of the Squadron in the competition was the 0-0 draw against Azuriz in the first game.

Interestingly, Bahia has a record of results identical to their opponents in the Copa do Brasil. The Bahian team also played four times (but in Serie B), and managed to win two, one defeat and one draw.

After having achieved a result considered positive in the first leg of the confrontation, away from home by 0 to 0, Azuriz made four matches for Série D of the Brazilian Championship. In this period, Fabiano Daitx’s men accumulated two victories, one defeat and one draw.