Bahia employee denounces xenophobic acts after match against Azuriz: “Go, macumbeiro!” | Bahia

Bahia beat Azuriz on penalties last Tuesday and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, but not everything was a reason for joy at Os Pioneiros Stadium, in Pato Branco. Right after the final whistle, a club employee used social media to denounce acts of xenophobia suffered by the tricolor delegation.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the classification of Serie B

– “Baiano, don’t walk fast, you can only walk slowly”; “Go, macumbeiro!”; “Go back to your hammock to sleep”; “Back to Bahia, land of the Indian” – published Bruno Queiroz, who is a press officer for the Bahian club.

In contact with the GE on the morning of this Wednesday, Bruno said that the offenses began when the delegation arrived at the stadium. He says that most of the xenophobic speeches came from the stands, but ball boys who worked on the game also took the offense.

– Many fans harassed us. What I published was directed at myself, but there were also lines against the players and Guto Ferreira [técnico do Bahia] – says Bruno.

1 of 2 Bahia celebrates classification — Photo: EC Bahia / Publicity Bahia celebrates classification — Photo: EC Bahia / Disclosure

Inside the field, it was possible to observe the discomfort of some Bahia players. Midfielder Daniel, for example, celebrated the penalty goal with a glare at the fans behind the goal.