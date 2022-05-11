Barcelona beat Celta de Vigo 3-1

Barcelona beat Celta de Vigo, today (10), 3-1, in a match valid for the 36th round of the Spanish Championship. The goals of the match were scored by Memphis Depay and Aubameyang (twice), for the Catalans, and Iago Aspas, for the Celestials.

With this result, Xavi’s team reaches its third consecutive victory, adding 72 points in the national competition. There are 21 wins, nine draws and six defeats.

With no chance of a title and with a spot in the Champions League guaranteed, Barça is trying to secure Espanyol’s second place in this final stretch of competition. Celta, on the other hand, continues fulfilling the table, without worries about relegation zone or classification for the European Leagues.

Barcelona returns to the field next Sunday (15), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), to face Getafe. Celta face Elche, on the same day and time. Both matches are valid for the 37th round of the Spanish Championship.

balanced start

The first minutes of the game were marked by a lot of balance between the two teams, with no clear chance for either side.

Not like that, Galhardo!

Iago Aspas came forward on the right and crossed to Thiago Galhardo, who arrived late and didn’t catch the ball well, sending it to the baseline. Ter Stegen had already left to make the defense and the goal was free for the Brazilian to swell the nets. Despite the great missed chance, the referee caught an offside from Aspas early in the play.

Catalan advantage

After a great move by Dembélé, who passed two players, he advanced and crossed low behind. Memphis, who was free in the area, took it first and swung the Camp Nou net, with the ball passing under goalkeeper Dituro.

Aubameuang!

A few minutes later, it was Depay’s turn to serve as the waiter. 9 entered the area and crossed low, the ball ended up hitting the defender and leaving for Aubameyang, who did not waste the chance. 2-0 to Barca! During the entire first half, Barcelona kicked feathers twice on target, converting both opportunities.

Barcelona’s Memphis Depay celebrates goal over Celta de Vigo in Espanyol Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

There and here

The second stage started with everything! With only five minutes into the game, a goal had already been scored for each side. First he went to Barcelona, ​​Dembélé advanced and played low to Aubameyang, who took it first and hit the right corner of the net, making his second of the match.

Celta’s goal came from an error in the ball out of the Catalan team. Thiago Galhardo intercepted Ter Stegen’s pass to Araújo and played for Iago Aspas, without marking, to discount.

Straight red!

Murillo, who came in at halftime, took down Memphis Depay, close to the edge of the area, when the forward was doing the dribble to get free to finish for the goal. The referee of the match did not think twice and gave the red card straight to the defender. Thiago Galhardo ended up paying the bill and was substituted for the entry of midfielder Tapia.

delicate moment

Ronald Araújo and Gavi collided headfirst and the two are on the lawn. Barcelona players were concerned about the way Araújo fell and soon requested medical attention. After that, the ambulance entered the field and the Uruguayan defender was taken to the hospital.. As he was being loaded into the ambulance, Camp Nou applauded and chanted Araújo’s name.

Braça announced that shirt 4 suffered a concussion and will undergo further tests.

Araújo, from Barcelona, ​​is placed in the ambulance during the match against Celta de Vigo Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Chronology

In the 29th minute of the first half, Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Catalan team and, shortly after, in the 40th minute, Aubameyang extended the lead at Camp Nou. In the second half, just after two minutes, Auba scored the third for Barcelona, ​​but then, at five, Aspas scored for Celta.

DATA SHEET: BARCELONA 3×1 CELTA

Reason: 36th round of the Spanish Championship

Local: Camp Nou in Barcelona (Spain)

Date and time: May 10, 2022, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

goals: Memphis Depay (29′ Q1 – BAR), Aubameyang (40′ Q1 / 2′ Q2 – BAR), Quotes (5′ Q2 – CEL)

Yellow cards: Eric Garcia (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR)

red cards: Murillo (CEL)

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Daniel Alves (Mingueza), Araújo (Lenglet), Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong and Gavi; Dembélé, Memphis Depay (Ansu Fati) and Ferrán Torres (Riqui Puig); Aubameyang (Luuk de Jong). Technician: Xavi

CELTIC: Dictural; Kevin Vázquez (Murillo), Aidoo, Araújo and Galán; Beltran (Gabriel Veiga); Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez (Fontán) and Cervi (Solari); Thiago Galhardo (Tapia) and Iago Aspas. Technician: Eduardo Coudet