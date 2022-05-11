Barcelona scare: Araújo leaves Camp Nou by ambulance after head-on collision with Gavi | spanish football
A scare marked the Barcelona win against Celta de Vigo. Defender Ronald Araújo left Camp Nou by ambulance after a collision to the head with teammate Gavi (watch above). The Uruguayan was taken immobilized from the stadium to be treated at a hospital in the Catalan city. According to the Spanish press, the player is doing well.
The bid took place in the 14th minute of the second half. Both jumped to try a header in midfield, without seeing each other. Gavi, further ahead, hit his companion and soon fell to the grass. Araújo tried to stay on his feet for a few seconds and ran to rebuild the defense. But he collapsed, unconscious on the field.
Ambulance enters the field at Camp Nou to attend to Ronald Araújo: Barcelona defender collided with Gavi and was unconscious in the game with Celta – Photo: Enric Fontcuberta/EFE
Gavi was attended to, but shortly after he got up and was not even replaced. Araújo was helped on the lawn, still unconscious, and the ambulance was promptly called. He was immobilized by paramedics and, at 22 of the second stage, removed from Camp Nou.
In a statement minutes after the scare, Barcelona said Araújo suffered a concussion and was taken to a hospital to undergo a series of tests. At the end of the match, Barça fans sang “Uruguayan” several times, in reference to the defender.
At the press conference after the match, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said he received information from the club’s doctor that Araújo was conscious when he left the pitch.
“He will spend the night in the hospital as a precaution, but the doctor told us not to worry,” said the Spanish coach.
