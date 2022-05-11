BB Seguridade shares (BBSE3) may rise 24%, after better financial results in 1Q22, says UBS – Money Times

THE UBS BB recalculated the target price of the shares of the BB Security (BBSE3) after the company’s financial results in the first quarter, at R$ 31.00. The report also recommended buying the shares.

The value indicates a 24% increase in shares of the company, which is currently traded down 0.87%, at R$ 25.10, around 12:00.

According to the bank’s report, signed by Kaio Prato and his team, the data disclosed in the 1Q22 surpass the previous ones due to better financial data “and better-than-expected results with reinsurance at Brasilseg, despite the higher rural loss ratio”.

BB Seguridade, the insurance arm of the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), profited BRL 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022up 21% over the same period last year and the best first quarter of the company’s history.

The number was slightly above the market consensus gathered by Bloombergwhich expected a net profit of R$ 1.1 billion.

highlights

Among the positive points highlighted by analysts are: brokerage revenues, mainly social security and rural; greater contributions to Brasilprev (social security segment); and lower G&A (general and administrative expenses) at Brasilseg (insurance segment).

The negative factors evaluated by UBS specialists are: the loss ratio at Brasilseg, mainly rural; net outflows at Brasilprev; and higher brokerage expenses (union agreement and higher volume of provision for reimbursement of commissions to Brasilprev).

rural accident

To Itaú BBAin turn, premiums earned by Brasilseg totaled R$ 2.8 billion, an increase of 18.8% in the annual comparison.

According to the bank’s report, the result was mainly driven by the rural segment. Which “grew by almost 45% year-on-year, once again with higher agricultural input costs, year-on-year growth was also helped by the Life segment, which grew 8% in the year”.

Itaú analysts highlighted that the global loss ratio reached 45.3%, from 37.8% in 1Q21; while the loss ratio in the rural segment was 71% in this quarter, compared to 35.3% in 1Q21.

For Pedro Leduc and the other Itaú analysts, BB Seguridade presented “neutral results with trends similar to previous quarters”.

