BC assesses that there is a risk of a ‘stronger downturn’ in the economy

The BC (Central Bank) assesses that the tightening of financial conditions observed in the economy creates a risk of a more intense deceleration of activity ahead, according to the minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) published today.

According to the document, given the potential persistence of the global inflationary process, the more contractionary stance of monetary policy in advanced countries has had an impact on the financial conditions of emerging countries.

“The Committee stressed that economic growth was in line with what was expected, but the tightening of financial conditions creates a risk of a stronger slowdown than anticipated in the quarters ahead, when its impacts tend to become more evident,” he said.

Last week, the Central Bank raised the Selic by 1.0 percentage point, to 12.75% per year, and said that an extension of the interest rate hike cycle is likely with a smaller adjustment at the next meeting, in June, without specify whether this would be the last rate increase.

In the minutes, the monetary authority said that the future signaling of monetary policy was discussed, reinforcing that the option to extend the cycle with a smaller adjustment was considered the most adequate to guarantee the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon, as well as the anchoring longer-term expectations.

The BC also argued that the decision reflects the monetary tightening already undertaken, reinforces the cautious stance of monetary policy and highlights the uncertainty of the scenario.

The minutes maintained the position adopted by the BC last week of not making it clear whether the Selic adjustment at the June meeting will end the cycle of monetary tightening to contain inflation or whether it is possible that further increases will occur ahead.

“The Copom emphasizes that the future steps of monetary policy may be adjusted to ensure the convergence of inflation to its targets and will depend on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks and inflation projections and expectations for the relevant horizon of monetary policy” , he pointed out.

* With the collaboration of Bernardo Caram, from Reuters, in Brasília