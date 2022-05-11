BC fights inflation alone, Bolsonaro is opponent

While the Central Bank (BC) raises interest rates to cool the economy and fight the escalation of inflation, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) acts, in line with Congress, as an adversary and approves measures that stimulate consumption, pressuring even more the rise in prices.

Measures such as tax cuts, credit stimulus and the release of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal go in the opposite direction of what should be done to control inflation, according to economists. This tends to postpone the effects of the remedies adopted by the BC, keeping inflation high for longer.

“It’s like driving a car and stepping on the brakes and accelerators at the same time,” says Fábio Akira, chief economist at BlueLine and former JP Morgan. “The brake will not have the same efficiency. The same happens when policies to stimulate demand act against monetary tightening.”

Like Akira, economists heard by the Estadão/Broadcast are categorical in the assessment that the BC is alone to carry out a job that would have been naturally challenging after the pandemic, when governments and central banks around the world pumped money into the economy to avoid a financial collapse.

“It’s a herculean task, that of the BC to fight inflation. It doesn’t have any help coming from the other side of the Esplanade”, points out the former director of Monetary Policy at the BC Aldo Mendes.

The government does not compromise the effectiveness of the Central Bank’s monetary policy just by launching measures that reinforce demand. Prices also reflect expectations, and the Planalto does not contribute to improving inflation forecasts when it feeds uncertainties about the direction of public accounts.

For Adauto Lima, chief economist at Western Asset, while monetary policy tries to cool consumption, the government launches expansion measures in the opposite direction. “With the surprise of the collection, the government was supposed to walk towards a primary surplus, not a primary deficit.”