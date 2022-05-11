Benedict Cumberbatch Was Almost MCU Villain Before Doctor Strange

Well before he played Doctor Strange in theaters, Benedict Cumberbatch was offered the role of another character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The star was even invited to play Malekith, villain in Thor 2.

Cumberbatch, however, turned down the role, hoping for something better in the future, a bet that was certainly very favorable to him.

‎”The role of Doctor Strange came after, interestingly, another dance I did for another character in the MCU, a character who appeared briefly,” Cumberbatch told BBC Radio 1‎‎ (via ComicBook). “I was bold enough to say, ‘I’m really flattered to be invited to the party, but I’d rather wait for something a little more juicy.’”‎

‎”I didn’t really know anything until they came back saying they were interested. I kind of read the Doctor Strange comics and said, ‘Yikes!’” Cumberbatch continued. “Because he’s very old-fashioned, a little misogynistic, very 1970s. I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is a great role in the MCU. I don’t understand. They said, ‘No, it would be today. He would be a man of today. Yes, with some of those qualities, but as a man of today he would have these qualities where he thinks he’s the last cookie in the pack, because he has to have that arrogance.” ‎

Doctor Strange 2 is now showing in theaters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now showing in theaters.