Best fruits to fight anemia that can’t be missed on your table, check it out

Quatis, May 10, 2022, by Denise Bamonte – Anemia is a health problem considered very common in the world population, with more than two million cases in Brazil alone. Therefore, today, in Agro Notícias, we will see some fruits to fight anemia.

If you have anemia and want to enrich your diet to fight it, you are in the right place. So, check out the healthy options below. fruits to fight anemia, that will bring many benefits to your health.

Anemia symptoms

Constant headaches, fatigue or tiredness for no reason and body weakness are some of the symptoms that characterize anemia. Thus, the problem is caused by the deficiency of red blood cells, which cannot oxygenate the tissues of the body.

So, to prevent this from happening or to reverse the situation, it is extremely important to consume foods rich in iron, which will collaborate in the production of red blood cells. So, here are some fruits rich in iron that can help solve the problem.

Is dried fruit good for anemia?

Another healthy alternative is dried fruits that, in addition to fighting anemia, are easy to eat. Having a wide variety of flavors, some examples are raisin, apricot, walnut, almond and fig. In this sense, this option is great for those who have difficulty eating fruits, as they can be incorporated into an afternoon snack.

citrus fruits for anemia

According to an article on the website Uol, made by Vivian Ortiz, on May 11, 2018, citrus fruits are great for fighting anemia. In this sense, vitamin C in fruits such as lemons, oranges and pineapples increase the absorption of iron-rich foods.

Try to complement a source of iron with one of vitamin C to ensure a better result in the body. A good tip is to accompany iron-rich ingredients with a good glass of freshly squeezed citrus juice.

Now that you know what the fruits to fight anemia, it’s time to incorporate them into the food routine and solve the problem. So, if you liked the content, be sure to share this article with your acquaintances.

