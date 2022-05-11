Blake Lively and “Gossip Girl”: actress referenced the series in MET Gala look

Blake Lively was one of the best dressed celebrities at the 2022 MET Gala. Serena van der Woodsen dared with a Versace piece, which valued its beauty and remained within the theme of this edition of the event, an anthology of fashion in America. But most of the public did not notice a curiosity revealed by the diva: the dress made a reference to the “Gossip Girl”. Understand!

Blake, in an interview for the video series “Life in Looks”from American Vogue, explained how the outfit she wore connects directly to the show that marked our adolescence: “The modeling was dedicated to the Empire State Building. The drape on the side represented the Statue of Liberty, and the back of the dress showed the constellations on the ceiling of Grand Central Station. That last one seemed cyclical to me, because in my first scene of ‘Gossip Girl’ I’m on a train and I enter a station, and it’s Grand Central Station.”

Blake Lively’s look at the 2022 MET Gala referenced New York

His look, instead of directly alluding to the fashion of the period cut by the MET Gala 2022 theme, paid tribute to the architecture of that time. “Rather than looking at ‘Golden Age’ fashion, I wanted to look at architecture. New York has been a part of who I am. turning into a greenish hue, while walking up the red carpet”, he explained last Monday (09).

Making Versace proud, the actress ended up defending: “Didn’t want to introduce myself, wanted the dress to introduce myself“. “I think Versace thought I was crazy when I called them and proposed this,” he joked.

Blake Lively recalls iconic looks in series for Vogue

In the same video, the star of “The Amazing Story of Adaline” recalled iconic looks that marked her career in the fashion world. In “Four Girlfriends and a Traveling Jeans” until the last MET Gala, Vogue helped Blake remember striking and controversial pieces worn by her, while the diva commented on the process of choosing them and what this occasion meant to her.

Among so many outfits, the artist highlighted the dress she wore at the 2018 MET Gala, pieces of clothing that Serena wore in “Gossip Girl” and her first cover in Vogue. In addition, Blake also gave her opinion on the looks worn when she was pregnant and many other outfits that made her the fashion icon she is today.

Watch the full video: