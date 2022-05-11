Botafogo, Atlético-MG, Grêmio and Internacional should join Libra, says reporter; tournament will be worth R$ 5.1 billion per year

Botafogo, Atlético-MG, Grêmio and Internacional must join the Brazilian League of Clubs, informs reporter Thiago Rodrigues, from the website “Goal.com”. The clubs have yet to take a stand on either side, but are expected to join the bloc that founded Libra last week.

According to the report by “Goal.com”, the four clubs plus Vasco – who has already announced their adhesion to Libra – signaled the approval of the first proposal for the division of quotas, made by Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino. Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta also joined later.

Also according to the website, the block is already negotiating, together with the bank BTG Pactual, the sale of broadcasting rights for the championship, with Globo and Amazon. The Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and B, under the management of this new League, would be worth US$ 1 billion (about R$ 5.1 billion at the current price) per season.

Last Monday, 23 clubs sent a counter-proposal to those responsible for creating the Brazilian League of Clubs, which was rejected by the founders. The parameters outlined by Libra are: 40% on an equal basis, 30% on performance and 30% on engagement.