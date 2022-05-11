Botafogo x Ceilândia: 17 thousand tickets sold for this Thursday’s game for the Copa do Brasil

Botafogo reported this Wednesday afternoon that about 17,000 tickets have already been sold for the match against Ceilândia this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, the return match for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

In the first game, Glorioso won by 3 to 0, in Brasília and, therefore, can lose by up to two goals of difference in this fifth that, even so, will be classified for the round of 16 of the competition. Tickets are on sale online and at physical points (see below).

Service | Tickets for Botafogo x Ceilândia:

Botafogo vs Ceilândia

Date-Time: 12/05 (Thursday), at 21:30

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Available load: 42,000 tickets

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 7:30 pm

News: Botafogo offers its fans a new payment method: PIX. The alvinegros will find this option when making the purchase on the website.

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribune of Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (Ceilândia)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are, INITIALLYblocked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole – R$60

Sock – BRL 30

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 7

Black Plan – BRL 15

White Plan – BRL 20

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 20

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 20

Sock – BRL 10

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 3

Black Plan – BRL 8

White Plan – BRL 10

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 10

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

NORTH SECTOR – INITIALLY BLOCKED (ACCESS FROM THE NORTH)

Whole – BRL 20

Sock – BRL 10

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 3

Black Plan – BRL 8

White Plan – BRL 10

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 10

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 80

Sock – BRL 40

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 7

Black Plan – BRL 15

White Plan – BRL 20

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 20

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

SECTORS WEST SUPERIOR AEB – INITIALLY BLOCKED (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 20

Sock – BRL 10

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 3

Black Plan – BRL 8

White Plan – BRL 10

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 10

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole – BRL 320

Sock – BRL 200

Supporting members of all plans pay the half-price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

cabins

To purchase a cabin with 16 or 20 seats per season or per single game, contact us by email: [email protected]

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ACCESS BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 20

Sock – BRL 10

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Saturday (5/7): 10am to 5pm

– Sunday (08/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Monday (09/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (10/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (11/05): 10 am to 5 pm

General Severiano

– Saturday (5/7): 10am to 5pm

– Sunday (08/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Monday (09/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Tuesday (10/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Wednesday (11/05): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Saturday (07/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (08/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Monday (09/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (10/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (11/05): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Saturday (07/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (08/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Monday (09/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (10/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (11/05): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Saturday (07/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Sunday (08/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Monday (09/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Tuesday (10/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Wednesday (11/05): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, may redeem the ticket, on opening days at the Nilton Santos Stadium point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located at Rua das Oficinas, will open at 7pm and will cost R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

VISITING FANCY

Information will be released soon.