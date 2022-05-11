Botafogo x Fortaleza: tickets on sale for the general public

The sale of tickets for the duel of the Botafogo against Fortaleza, Sunday (15/5), at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship. More than 5,000 tickets have already been purchased by the supporters alone.

Sales take place only on the internet this Wednesday, through the website www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso. From Thursday, tickets can also be purchased at physical points (check all the details below).

SERVICE | Tickets for Botafogo x Fortaleza:

Botafogo vs Fortaleza

Date-Time: 05/15 (Sunday), at 18:00

Stadium: Nilton Santos Stadium

Available load: 42,000 tickets

Sell ​​on the website: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Gates open: 4pm

News: Botafogo offers its fans a new payment method: PIX. The alvinegros will find this option when making the purchase on the website.

OPERATING SECTORS:

Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, Tribune of Honor and Cabins (Botafogo) / South (Fortaleza)

(The North, Upper West A and Upper West B sectors are INITIALLY locked and will be available on demand)

ENTRY VALUES:

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole – R$60

Sock – BRL 30

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10

Black Plan – BRL 20

White Plan – BRL 30

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 30

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE EAST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 30

Socks – BRL 15

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5

Black Plan – BRL 10

White Plan – BRL 15

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 15

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 80

Sock – BRL 40

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 7

Black Plan – BRL 15

White Plan – BRL 20

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 20

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

SECTORS WEST SUPERIOR AEB – INITIALLY BLOCKED (ACCESS BY THE WEST SECTOR)

Whole – R$60

Sock – BRL 30

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 10

Black Plan – BRL 15

White Plan – BRL 20

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 20

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

NORTH SECTOR – INITIALLY BLOCKED (ACCESS FROM THE NORTH)

Whole – BRL 30

Socks – BRL 15

Glorioso Plan – Free Check-in

Cria and Cria+ Plans – Free Check in

Alvinegro Plan – BRL 5

Black Plan – BRL 10

White Plan – BRL 15

BNC Plan (Legacy) – BRL 15

Supporter-Partner Parking – R$20 (Only on the spot)

TRIBUNE OF HONOR

Whole – BRL 320

Sock – BRL 200

Supporting members of all plans pay the half-price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included. (Except alcoholic beverages)

cabins

To purchase a cabin with 16 or 20 seats per season or per single game, contact us by email: [email protected]

SOUTH SECTOR – VISITOR (ACCESS BY SOUTH SECTOR)

Whole – BRL 30

Socks – BRL 15

PHYSICAL SALES POINTS

Nilton Santos Stadium (West Box Office) – THERE WILL BE NO SALE AFTER 5PM

– Thursday (12/05): 10 am to 5 pm

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Friday (13/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (14/05): 10 am to 5 pm

General Severiano

– Thursday (12/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (13/05): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (14/05): 10 am to 5 pm

Cariocas FC store

(Via Park Shopping – Barra da Tijuca)

– Thursday (12/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (13/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (14/05): 12:00 to 19:00

Cariocas FC store

(Carioca Shopping – Vila da Penha)

– Thursday (12/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (13/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (14/05): 12:00 to 19:00

Carioca fan store

(Rio Office & Mall – Jacarepaguá)

– Thursday (12/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Friday (13/05): 12:00 to 19:00

– Saturday (14/05): 12:00 to 19:00

FREE

Children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs are free of charge. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, may redeem the ticket, on opening days at the Nilton Santos Stadium point of sale, from 10 am until closing time. Remembering that access is limited and there is the possibility of exhaustion.

PARKING

The Norte 1 parking lot, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 3:00 pm and costs R$40.00. Membership fee is R$20. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

VISITING FANCY

Information will be released soon.