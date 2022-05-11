Boxing legend in Bahia, Reginaldo “Holyfield” suffers from diabetes and depression and loses 20 kg | ba

Former boxer Reginaldo “Holyfield” Andrade was admitted to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Salvador with a anemia, pneumonia, diabetes and prostate alteration. A boxing legend in Bahia, Holyfield is 56 years old, lost weight and reached 66 kg, a far cry from the 86 kg when he was active in the rings.

According to the Salvador Health Department (SMS), Holyfield underwent tests, was medicated and stabilized. He will be transferred to the Municipal Hospital of Salvador for further treatment.

1 of 5 Reginaldo Holyfield appears quite thin in images released on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Reginaldo Holyfield appears quite thin in images released on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

One of Holyfield’s boxing trainers, known as Popai, uploaded a video in which he appears alongside the former boxer. In the passages where it is possible to hear what he says, there is a message of overcoming:

– God is in charge. Will overcome. Force! – says Popai [assista ao vídeo abaixo].

Very thin, ex-boxer Reginaldo “Holyfield” receives care at UPA in Salvador

Holyfield’s daughter, Viviane Andrade reports that her father’s health has worsened in recent days and that she feared the worst.

– It’s been sad. I’ve been sleepless since yesterday [segunda-feira]. Since he started, my sister and I haven’t been able to sleep well, very worried. That’s when we really saw that, if he stayed at home, he could die inside. Then we decided to bring him to the UPA, for him to have adequate treatment, because at home there is no way – he said in an interview with Globo Esporte Bahia.

The images of Holyfield weakened drew attention and generated a campaign on social networks. Musician Tonho Matéria asked the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, and the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, for help.

– Reginaldo da Silva de Andrade, better known as REGINALDO HOLYFIELD, is currently in urgent need of help. With only 66kg without walking or talking, completely debilitated. He needs to be hospitalized and cared for with dignity, for all he has done for BAHIA and for BRASIL-wrote the musician.

Former Bahia goalkeeper Jean posted on social media a photo of Holyfield much thinner and also asked for help.

2 of 5 Jean asks Reginaldo Holyfield for help in a post on social media — Photo: Reproduction Jean asks Reginaldo Holyfield for help in a post on social media — Photo: Reproduction

Tiane Rebouças, boxing coach, says that Reginaldo Holyfield has also developed depression in recent months and has difficulty communicating.

– About five months ago, he was already a little weakened. A person from the church got him some tests and found diabetes. As a result, he became increasingly debilitated, with depression as well. He is ashamed of himself. A guy who was already worked out, a high-performance athlete, and today he’s weakened. He was ninety-something kilos, today he is 66 kg. Very weak, speaking softly. Professor Popai and I took him to a fight event at the mall, and he was already very weak. We used to go there to cheer him up, take him out to eat, distract him. I hope he comes out of this so he can at least get back to training – reports the coach.

– He wasn’t doing any physical activity. And he also discovered this issue of diabetes, where he was practically not leaving the house. I was always going there to get him, to try to provide better comfort, so he wouldn’t get depressed at home. Unfortunately, it got to this situation in which we can’t do a specific treatment. Only the doctor himself – reports Popai.

3 of 5 Tiene, dressed in a yellow shirt, and Popai, on the right, coaches of Reginaldo Holyfield — Photo: Tiago Ferreira/TV Bahia Tiene, dressed in a yellow shirt, and Popai, on the right, coaches of Reginaldo Holyfield — Photo: Tiago Ferreira/TV Bahia

Champion fighting for life

The former Bahian boxer became known as “Holyfield” because of his physical resemblance to the American Evander Hollyfield. Before Acelino “Popó” de Freitas, he was the main name in boxing in Bahia and accumulated achievements: six Brazilian championships, four South American titles, six Latin titles, one Hispanic, one international and two world championships.

Holyfield was also famous for his rivalry with Luciano “Todo Duro” Torres from Pernambuco. In 2015, the two paused their retirement and had one last match, which was called “Fight of the Century”.

4 of 5 UPA de Brotas, in Salvador, where Reginaldo Holyfield received medical care — Photo: Tiago Ferreira/TV Bahia Brotas UPA, in Salvador, where Reginaldo Holyfield received medical care — Photo: Tiago Ferreira/TV Bahia

But this isn’t the first time Holyfield has fought for his life. In 2011, he had 40% of his body burned after saving his nephews in a fire that hit the house where they lived in Salvador. The former boxer was hit by the flames on his arms, shoulder and legs.

With a history of coming back on top of the Bahia boxing legend, Tiane Rebouças believes that this time will be no different.

“He’s a strong guy. He lived to train. He liked to train, he never gave us trouble. In fact, I believe he’s not that bad yet, because he’s always been a high-performing guy. He’s never had a drink, he’s never lost a night. sportsman. You’ll get out of this”, he says.