Bragantino vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG will face each other this Wednesday, 11, in an anticipated game for the seventh round of the Brasileirão. The match takes place at 20:30, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The ge follows the match in real time, with exclusive videos – click here.

Both teams seek rehabilitation after suffering the first defeat in the tournament and have similar campaigns so far in the Brasileirão, but Massa Bruta appears ahead in the classification due to their better goal difference.

Bragantino wants to win again at home after the 1-0 defeat against Corinthians last Sunday. In addition to the fall of the unbeaten record in the Brasileirão, Massa Bruta also saw an unbeaten series of 14 games in Nabizão. The team occupies the fifth position with eight points.

Galo seeks recovery after a 2-1 defeat in the Minas Gerais classic against América-MG. Atlético-MG, which has not won for three games in the national, also has eight points and comes two positions behind Massa Bruta, in seventh, with a lower goal difference than the rival.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match live, with narration by Rogério Correa and commentary by Grafite, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Arcanjo.

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Coach Maurício Barbieri returns to the bench after two games away for having tested positive for Covid-19. In this return, the coach will also have the return of some athletes. The steering wheel Raul, after almost nine months away because of knee surgery, was once again listed. However, he must start on the bench.

Nathan, who has been absent in the last five games because of a broken rib, is also back. Helinho and Ramon, who were absent against Corinthians, also return.

Likely lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan (Renan) and Luan Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires (Miguel) and Lucas Evangelista; Artur, Helinho and Ytalo.

Who is out: Praxedes, Carlos Eduardo, Gabriel Novaes (in transition), Emi Martínez (heel problem) and Maycon Cleiton (right ankle sprain).

hanging: Aderlan, Cleiton, Jadsom, Léo Realpe and Ramon.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antonio Mohamed

Atlético lost its main player in the match. Striker Hulk is suspended for the third yellow. Eduardo Sasha, spared in the derby against América, will be the substitute. Mariano and Vargas follow outside. But there are the returns of Arana and Nathan Silva, who were suspended. The big question is in attack. Keno, who recently returned from injury and has been used in the last two games, could fill in for Zaracho or Ademir.

Likely lineup: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Eduardo Sasha

Who is out: Hulk (suspended), Mariano (edema), Vargas (thigh injury), Dodô (knee injury) and Diego Godín (physical reconditioning).

