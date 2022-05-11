Brasil TecPar acquires largest ISP in Mato Grosso and leads in CO

Brasil TecPar announced the purchase of Titania Telecom, considered the largest ISP in Mato Grosso, for R$ 180 million. Covering corporate and residential customers in Cuiabá, Várzea Grande, Chapada dos Guimarães, Tangará da Serra, Barra dos Bugres, among others, the provider has a current subscriber base of approximately 50,000 and annualized revenue of R$90 million.

saccording to the Analytical Report on Competitive Fixed Broadband in Brazilwhich provides an overview of the segment of regional providers (ISPs) in the Midwestthe participation of competitive companies in the region grew by more than 70% last year. In this scenario, Titânia Telecom is the largest unified provider in Mato Grosso, a state with a thriving economy based on the solid foundation of agribusiness.

With the acquisition, the number of Brasil TecPar customers increases from around 300 thousand to more than 350 thousand. This was the company’s second acquisition in 2022 and the sixth in the Midwest region. In January 2022, it was integrated into dot comfrom Mato Grosso do Sul, and, in 2021, Brasil TecPar had already acquired another 14 operations, in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina (the largest State data center), Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo (with national operations), Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul.

“For us it is a great honor to now integrate the base of one of the largest operations in the country, Brasil TecPar. This will certainly allow our customers to enjoy an even higher quality service, increasingly improving the services offered and maintaining the care and attention with which they have always been served over the last 15 years”, highlights the managing partner. from Titania, Amarildo Silva.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brasil TecPar, Gustavo Stockpoints out that the unification of Titania Telecom was one of the company’s strategic objectives in the Midwest, as in addition to adding volume and quality to B2C services, it also brings a qualified and very well attended B2B operation, in this way the incorporation of Titania is 100% aligned with Brasil TecPar’s Strategic Plan.

Stock adds that this action enhances the conquest of new organic customers in Internet friend and on avatus (Brands in the retail and corporate market of Brasil TecPar) and in the operations already incorporated. He also informs that new acquisitions will come later this quarter and that the company should end the year with annualized revenue close to R$800 million.

“This is the path that was planned and we are building step by step towards our great objective, which is to serve more than one million services with excellence by the end of 2023. With this acquisition, Brasil TecPar is even more consolidated among the largest internet operations in the country, with headquarters in six states and operations throughout the national territory”, he says.

The Titania operation will be co-managed by representatives of the current partners and by Brasil TecPar. The transition will take place in a planned and gradual manner over the next few months, with no operational impacts and with an absolute focus on customer retention, loyalty and satisfaction. Subsequently and in a planned manner, Brasil TecPar will add new service offerings for current Titania customers and announce acquisitions of other providers.(With press office)

