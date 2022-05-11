Brazil exceeds 90 million booster doses applied against covid

Until this Tuesday, 10, Brazil applied a total of 90,595,905 booster doses against covid-19. Breaking them down, they are: 88,553,917 Brazilians with the third, and 2,041,988 with the fourth. In the accumulated, the country has already immunized 177,534,810 (82.64%) of people with at least one dose until 20:00 today.

The number of vaccinated with the 2nd dose or single dose against the disease is 164,787,605, equivalent to 76.71%.

When considering pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), the country already has 11,962,577, which corresponds to 58.35% of this public.

In the last 24 hours, the country administered 304,575 doses of vaccines, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. Until this time, only 22 states had reported data on vaccination.

The balance of the vaccination campaign against covid is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

In proportional terms, Piauí is the state that has vaccinated the most of its population so far: 93% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. The states of Amapá and Roraima have the lowest percentages of individuals vaccinated with one dose: 62.27%. In absolute numbers, the largest number of vaccinated with the first dose is in São Paulo (42 million), followed by Minas Gerais (17 million) and Rio de Janeiro (14 million).