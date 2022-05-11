Brazil records 195 deaths in 24 hours; moving average is 97 deaths per day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (10) 195 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 664,443 since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 97. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -two%indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease.

Total deaths: 664,443

664,443 Death record in 24 hours: 195

195 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 97 (14-day variation: -2%)

97 (14-day variation: -2%) Total known confirmed cases: 30,590,994

30,590,994 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 20,589

20,589 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 16,053 (14-day variation: +29%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins had no death record within 24 hours. In Acre and Amapá, there were also no new cases recorded in the period.

2 of 4 Moving average of cases — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of cases — Photo: Arte/g1

The country also recorded 20,589 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 30,590,994 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 16,053variation of +29% compared to two weeks ago — when it reached the range of 12,000 daily cases, the lowest level since the first months of the Covid outbreak in 2020.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (8 states): RN, MA, CE, MG, AL, PR, MS and GO

RN, MA, CE, MG, AL, PR, MS and GO In stability (8 states and the DF): RS, SP, TO, SE, PI, DF, ES, BA and PE

RS, SP, TO, SE, PI, DF, ES, BA and PE Falling (8 states): AM, RR, MT, RO, SC, PB, PA and RJ

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet (updated on business days only)

See the situation in the states

THE g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

3 of 4 Moving averages in highlights — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving averages in highlights — Photo: Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).