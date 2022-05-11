Brazil records more than 20,000 cases of covid daily

Health confirms 20,143 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours after 4 days below the threshold

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Tuesday (May 10, 2022), 198 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 664,390 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 20,143 new cases of covid-19 in the same period – the number of daily cases was again above 20,000, after 4 days below the level. In total, the country has 30,594,388 confirmed diagnoses.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 99.

The curve shows a stability trend with a variation of -3% in relation to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 15,994 records per day. The data shows an uptrend with a 19% change from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,115 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,215 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

WORLD RANKING

Brazil occupies the 14th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths, with 3,115.

The list is led by Peru, with 6,383 deaths per million. At the end of May 2021, the country revised the data and rose to the top of the rankinga position previously held by Hungary.