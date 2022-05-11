Caixa Tem: Criminals use app to apply scams; see how to find out if you were a victim

The transfers of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are already happening, and with that, criminals are already taking advantage of the opportunity to scam workers.

Firstly, the most recent crime identified happens when scammers register on the app box has and make use of the victim’s CPF. However, when providing other data, criminals provide false information.

In this way, workers can identify that they were victims of a scam when trying to access the application. This is because, the citizen discovers that there is already an account with his CPF registered.

With that, if a scam like this is identified, the orientation is to go to a branch closer to Caixa Econômica Federal and report what happened. At the time, you will need to present an official photo ID.

It is worth mentioning that this scam is not the only one circulating about the extraordinary loot. Links sent by email, SMS or even Whatsapp are easily used as bait to make victims. In this sense, always stay alert and be suspicious of information coming easily.

Caixa Do you have R$ 1,000 or R$ 3,000 for the application?

At first, individuals who undertake or wish to undertake and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) who want to boost their business can resort to the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital).

Be that as it may, the newest service offered by the app box has provides a credit of up to R$ 1 thousand for individuals and up to R$ 3 thousand for MEIs. However, for both groups the conditions are different.

In short, the contracted resources must be used for investment in the business, such as payment of suppliers, salary of employees, purchase of raw materials, goods for resale, among other possibilities.

Interest rates, payment term and application

First, see the specific conditions for each group:

for individuals

Credit limit: up to R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

Request: Caixa Tem app.

for MEI

Credit limit: up to BRL 3 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

Condition: the applicant must have worked for at least 12 months in the micro-entrepreneur category and have received annual revenue of up to R$81,000;

Request: in person at any Caixa branch.

Who can receive the values?

According to the rules for releasing microcredit, the physical person You can apply for a loan of up to BRL 1,000, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay. To redeem the amounts, you won’t need much bureaucracy, since the contract can be done directly through the Caixa Tem app, just agreeing with the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

On the other hand, the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) has different rules. In this mode, you can request individual micro-entrepreneurs, with a limit value of up to R$ 3 thousand, in up to 24 monthly installments. The rates reach 1.99% monthly.

Individuals and MEIs engaged in productive activity with annual gross income or revenue of up to R$360,000. The government considers individuals to be “individual entrepreneurs”.

It is important to highlight that the value must be used for the worker’s business, to increase working capital, purchase of inputs or investments in equipment and utensils that favor the increase of production in the worker’s activity.

Finally, according to Caixa’s information, at the time of contracting, the user must make a declaration of use of the amount made available, through an interactive quiz on financial education and conscious use of the released credit (R$1 thousand to R$3 thousand).