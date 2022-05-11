Cannes 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival

The 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest cinematic events in the world, takes place from May 17th to 28th. With special exhibitions Top Gun: Maverick and Elvisboth out of competition, the program will have the long Z (Comme Z)by Michel Hazanavicius, on opening night.

In the main competition for the acclaimed Palme d’Or, films by renowned directors such as David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Hirokazu Koreeda and James Gray were selected. (see full selection below). No Brazilian films were selected.

But, in addition to the long-awaited films, stay on top of all the news from Cannes Film Festival 2022.

TRIBUTE

THE american actor Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) will be one of the festival’s honorees this year and will receive the honorary Palme d’Or. Viola Davis (A Boundary Between Us), in turn, will receive the Women In Motion award.

Another star who will receive special attention from Cannes will be Tom Cruise. He will be honored for his trajectory in his long career.

The poster for the 75th edition of Cannes also pays homage to the film The Truman Show (pictured above)starring Jim Carrey.

JURY

The actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury in 2022. Composing the team of judges, are the American director and actress Rebecca Hallthe American director Jeff Nicholsthe indian actress Deepika Padukonethe Iranian director Asghar Farhadithe swedish actress Noomi Rapacethe French director Lady Lythe Norwegian director Joachim Trier and the Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca.

NEW PRESIDENCY

The presidency of the Cannes Film Festival is now held, for the first time, by a woman. Iris Knobloc should take office on July 1st and will lead the next editions of the festival, until at least 2025.

FILMS

Main competition: Palme d’Or

Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg

The Stars at Noon, by Claire Denis

Frere et Soeur, by Arnaud Desplechin

Tori and Lokita, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Close by Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time by James Gray

Broker by Hirokazu Koreeda

Nostalgia by Mario Martone

NMR, by Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Ostlund

Decisions to Leave by Park Chan-Wook

Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustayi

Boy from Heaven by Tarik Saleh

Tchaikovsky’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov

Hi-Han (Eo) by Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard

Les Pires, by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Burning Days by Emin Alper

Metronom, by Alexandru Belc

Return to Seoul by Davy Chou

Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo y La Niebla, by Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie

Beast, by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Corsage by Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision by Maksym Nakonechnyi

Volada Land by Hlynur Palmason

Rodeo by Lola Quivoron

Joyland by Saim Sadiq

The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright

The Silent Twins, by Agnieszka Kmocynska

Cannes Premiere

Outside Night, by Marco Bellocchio

In the Frangins, by Rachid Bouchareb

Irma Vep, by Olivier Assayas (Series)

Dodo, by Panos H. Kotras

Special Exhibitions

The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, by Ethan Coen

All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen

Midnight Sessions

Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux

Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae

out of competition

Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

Elvis by Baz Luhrmann

Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller

November, by Cédric Jimenez

Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos

