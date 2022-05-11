Cannes 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival
The 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest cinematic events in the world, takes place from May 17th to 28th. With special exhibitions Top Gun: Maverick and Elvisboth out of competition, the program will have the long Z (Comme Z)by Michel Hazanavicius, on opening night.
In the main competition for the acclaimed Palme d’Or, films by renowned directors such as David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Hirokazu Koreeda and James Gray were selected. (see full selection below). No Brazilian films were selected.
But, in addition to the long-awaited films, stay on top of all the news from Cannes Film Festival 2022.
TRIBUTE
THE american actor Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) will be one of the festival’s honorees this year and will receive the honorary Palme d’Or. Viola Davis (A Boundary Between Us), in turn, will receive the Women In Motion award.
Another star who will receive special attention from Cannes will be Tom Cruise. He will be honored for his trajectory in his long career.
The poster for the 75th edition of Cannes also pays homage to the film The Truman Show (pictured above)starring Jim Carrey.
JURY
The actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury in 2022. Composing the team of judges, are the American director and actress Rebecca Hallthe American director Jeff Nicholsthe indian actress Deepika Padukonethe Iranian director Asghar Farhadithe swedish actress Noomi Rapacethe French director Lady Lythe Norwegian director Joachim Trier and the Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca.
NEW PRESIDENCY
The presidency of the Cannes Film Festival is now held, for the first time, by a woman. Iris Knobloc should take office on July 1st and will lead the next editions of the festival, until at least 2025.
FILMS
Main competition: Palme d’Or
Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi
Les Amandiers by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg
The Stars at Noon, by Claire Denis
Frere et Soeur, by Arnaud Desplechin
Tori and Lokita, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Close by Lukas Dhont
Armageddon Time by James Gray
Broker by Hirokazu Koreeda
Nostalgia by Mario Martone
NMR, by Cristian Mungiu
Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Ostlund
Decisions to Leave by Park Chan-Wook
Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt
Leila’s Brothers by Saeed Roustayi
Boy from Heaven by Tarik Saleh
Tchaikovsky’s Wife by Kirill Serebrennikov
Hi-Han (Eo) by Jerzy Skolimowski
Un Certain Regard
Les Pires, by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Burning Days by Emin Alper
Metronom, by Alexandru Belc
Return to Seoul by Davy Chou
Sick of Myself by Kristoffer Borgli
Domingo y La Niebla, by Ariel Escalante Meza
Plan 75 by Hayakawa Chie
Beast, by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
Corsage by Marie Kreutzer
Butterfly Vision by Maksym Nakonechnyi
Volada Land by Hlynur Palmason
Rodeo by Lola Quivoron
Joyland by Saim Sadiq
The Stranger by Thomas M. Wright
The Silent Twins, by Agnieszka Kmocynska
Cannes Premiere
Outside Night, by Marco Bellocchio
In the Frangins, by Rachid Bouchareb
Irma Vep, by Olivier Assayas (Series)
Dodo, by Panos H. Kotras
Special Exhibitions
The Natural History of Destruction by Sergei Loznitsa
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, by Ethan Coen
All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen
Midnight Sessions
Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen
Smoking Makes You Cough by Quentin Dupieux
Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae
out of competition
Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski
Elvis by Baz Luhrmann
Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller
November, by Cédric Jimenez
Masquerade by Nicolas Bedos