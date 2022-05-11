Cannes Festival 2022 wins schedule and AdoroCinema will be there: Check out the 5 most awaited films – Cinema News

AdoroCinema will be present at the Cannes Film Festival; see which are the most awaited releases.

Most anticipated films at Cannes 2022

In the meantime, we’ve listed below some of the most anticipated films at the Festival, as many of them end up becoming Oscar favorites too: in 2019, for example, Parasite won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and then the trophy for Best Picture at the Oscars. 2020. Check it out:

Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg (Star Trek: Discovery) promises to present one of the most disturbing films of his career: starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, Crimes of the Future is set in a near future, in which humans must adapt to synthetic mutations in their bodies. . In this scenario, we have an artist who wants to show his metamorphosis publicly, while a researcher decides to expose the consequences of this experiment to the world.





Elvis

Directed by Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby), Elvis is the new biopic of the legendary artist, who will be played by Austin Butler, who actually sings in the film. The film follows Elvis Presley’s rise to fame from his troubled relationship with his controlling manager, a role played by Tom Hanks.





Decision to Leave

Among the international press, the Korean feature Decision to Leave is a favorite and follows the story of a detective investigating the death of a man in the mountains, but everything changes when, in reality, he meets the mysterious wife of this man. The film is signed by Chan-Wook Park, acclaimed filmmaker for works such as Oldboy and The Handmaid.





Top Gun: Maverick

More than 30 years after the classic story of pilot Pete Mitchell, Tom Cruise returns in Top Gun: Maverick in a new phase of life for its protagonist. Pete continues to rebel and defy all the limits of death, but he needs to find his most human side to deal with the technological transformations of the world.





Armageddon Time

Starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Oscar Isaac and Jeremy Strong, the period film Armageddon Time will tell a coming-of-age story centered on a family on a quest to fulfill the “American dream”.





When will the Cannes Film Festival 2022 take place?

The event takes place between May 17 and 28 in the city of Cannes, France. Check out the full list of selected films.