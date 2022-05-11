Caoa Chery postpones 480 layoffs in São Paulo until January, says union

The approximately 480 layoffs of direct employees at the Caoa Chery factory in Jacareí (SP) are suspended until January, as announced this morning (11) by the Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and Region.

According to the entity, a five-month layoff program (temporary suspension of contract) was negotiated with the company from June 1, plus three months of stability.

Workers have been on paid leave since March 21, when activities at the factory were paralyzed, and approved the proposal in a meeting on Wednesday. wanted by UOL CarsCaoa Chery only informs that it “continues in negotiation” with the union.

Due to the agreement, all workers will continue to receive their full salaries until January 2023, in addition to maintaining health plans. During the layoff, part of the remuneration is paid with resources from the FAT (Worker Support Fund), complements the Metalworkers Union of São José dos Campos and Region.

“The suspension of layoffs was a great victory. Now, we are going to take a new step and demand the permanence of Caoa Chery in Jacareí. We are starting a national campaign against the closing of the automaker. We also defend the nationalization of the factory”, says Weller Gonçalves, union president, according to which the layoffs will represent the loss of R$ 53 million in salary mass circulating in the city.

In the auto parts sector, the impact should be R$ 37 million. The data are from Ilaese (Latin American Institute for Socioeconomic Studies), says the entity.

Caoa Chery announced last Thursday (5) the stoppage of production in Jacareí and the dismissal of employees to carry out an adaptation of the respective production line to assemble hybrid and electric vehicles in the future – whose start is scheduled for 2025.

Meanwhile, the automaker says it will intensify production at its other industrial unit, located in Anápolis (GO) and which is currently responsible for manufacturing most of the brand’s models.

“Anápolis is being prepared for new launches in the second half of 2022. With this, Caoa Chery maintains its goal of selling 60,000 units in the national market in 2022”, says a note sent to the report.

The Jacareí unit produced the Arrizo 6 and Tiggo 3X models, which are no longer manufactured in Brazil. The first will continue to be available via import from China, while the second will be discontinued for now, about a year after its launch.

Specialists consulted by UOL Carros say that the closing of the factory in the interior of São Paulo was planned since the end of 2017, when Caoa acquired half of the Brazilian operation of Chinese Chery.

