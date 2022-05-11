“Captain Marvel 2”: Avengers may have a new lineup in the film

“Captain Marvel 2” has the potential to be a grander event movie than “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which ended up leaving some Marvel fans disappointed by the absence of superhero cameos that were being speculated to appear in the long. The second title starring Carol Denvers (Brie Larson) is set to be released on the July 27, 2023 and may introduce a new lineup of Avengers!

While we didn’t see as many familiar faces as we expected in “Doctor Strange 2,” the 2019 sequel will feature Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). The trio alone would be cause for celebration, as the three together promise to form a powerful group. Except that, in addition to the superheroines, it is possible that “The Marvels” presents the new lineup of the Avengers team. That’s what a user on the reddit (via Marvel’s Legacy) that has gained the trust of netizens who use the forum for having fixed some things in the continuation of “Doctor Strange”.

Will ‘The Marvels’ Opening Scene Feature Avengers Team?

The rumors don’t stop there! There are speculations that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the great Asgardian warrior who made her debut in “Thor: Ragnarok”, will also be in the movie. Will be? And she may not be the only surprise in the title…

Other rumors guarantee that the opening scene of “The Marvels” will introduce a new Avengers lineup right off the bat. In the same vein as the opening sequence of “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, we’ll immediately see the group in action. Although we don’t know the complete setup of the new superhero team, the Reddit insider assures that the Ant Man (Paul Rudd) and Valquíria will be some of the characters that will integrate this unprecedented lineup.

Who are the villains in “Captain Marvel 2”?

the kree general Ael-Dan should be the main villain of “Captain Marvel 2”. Interpreted by Zawe Ashton, the antagonist will be part of the alien race that has already had a clash with the heroine in her first solo feature. besides her, Michael Korvac will also be one of the film’s villains, as reported by That Hashtag Show.

In the comics, Michael’s powers are generated from changes that the human undergoes thanks to an alien race. They include projecting energy beams, altering matter, and manipulating time and space. The actor who will play the antagonist has not been revealed so far.