Car crashes into Boris Johnson’s home of 1.5 million in London

uA car crashed into Boris Johnson’s home, valued at 1.5 million euros, property that the British prime minister bought in 2020 with his partner Carrie Johnson.

According to The Mirror, it was a black Vauxhall Astra that collided with bushes and a tree, toppling an ornamental pillar in the garden of the four-bedroom property, which is situated in Camberwell, south London. Debris were also scattered both on the sidewalk and towards the road.

According to police, “the driver of the car suffered a minor injury and was evaluated by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.” As for the fact that what happened could be identified as a crime, the authorities revealed that “no offense has been identified”.

Neighbors commented that the noise of the accident was like “thunder” and that this is a problem that has been happening on the street for a long time, as drivers exceed speed limits to make ‘runs’.

A spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police said the accident occurred at 1:19 am on Monday, with police called “following reports of a traffic collision”. He further noted that “the agents attended and found a car that had hit the outside of a property causing minor damage.” The car was not removed until around 5pm on Monday.

It should be mentioned that while Carrie was seen last month appraising the works on the property, Boris Johnson has not been seen there in two years.

