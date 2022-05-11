News

Cave of the Dragon finally gets the green light for its live-action movie

the next movie from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis DaleyDungeons & Dragons or if you prefer dragon cave it will be called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieveshas just announced the paramount. (Via deadline).

Dungeons & Dragons or dragon cave it’s a game of RPG table top created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonwhich was first published by Tactical Studies rules, Inc. in 1974and was distributed by the subsidiary of Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast since 1997.

The plot of the film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant has so far been kept secret.

Goldstein, Daley and Michael Michael Gilio adapted the script of a story of Chris McKay and Giliowhich was based on the game of hasbro.

Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer are producing, with Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian are producing the film.

It is worth saying that Dungeons & Dragons and dragon cave in Portuguese they have many ramifications so it may be that the film is not based on the cartoon shown by TV Globo for so many years.

Dungeons & Dragons or Cave of the Dragon is due to premiere on March 3, 2023.

