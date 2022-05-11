CBF informs that it has changed again: Botafogo x Fortaleza returns to 18:00 on Sunday

The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that the matches Botafogo x Fortaleza and Vasco x Bahia return to the original day and times, both being held next Sunday (15), in Rio de Janeiro. For the Brasileirão Assaí – Serie A, Botafogo welcomes Fortaleza at 6 pm at Nilton Santos Stadium. In São Januário, Vasco faces Bahia, at 16h, for the Brasileirão SportingBet – Série B.

The decision is based on a new assessment by the Military Police regarding the holding of two matches in the city of Rio de Janeiro on the same day, revoking a previous recommendation that this should not happen due to security reasons and insufficient personnel for simultaneous events.

In a letter sent this Tuesday, the 10th, to the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FERJ), and later passed on to the CBF, signed by the Secretary of State for the Military Police, Colonel Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires, the corporation complied with the request for same-day match maintenance, as provided for in the original competition tables.

On May 9, following the recommendation of the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, sent by letter sent by the FERJ, the CBF had transferred the game between Vasco and Bahia to Monday, the 16th.

Chronology:

• Official letter from the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro to FERJ, recommending not to play two games on the same day – document dated May 3, sent on May 6;

• Official letter from FERJ informing CBF of the recommendation of the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro – received on May 8;

• First amendment of the table by the CBF, following the recommendation – carried out on May 9;

• Official letter from the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro to FERJ granting a request to maintain the date of the games – received on May 10;

• Return to the original table by the CBF – held on May 10th.